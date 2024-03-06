Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:01 IST
Incense Sticks Factory Gutted in Fire in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar Area
Fire breaks out at incense stick factory in Ghaziabad.
Incense sticks factory gutted | Image:X
Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out at an incense sticks manufacturing unit situated in the Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Several fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the flames. However, fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
