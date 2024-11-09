sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | India-Canada Row | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IT Dept Raids Hemant Soren's Close Aide Sunil Srivastava Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Published 09:38 IST, November 9th 2024

IT Dept Raids Hemant Soren's Close Aide Sunil Srivastava Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

According to sources, the raids were being conducted at nine places including Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jharkhand Cm Hemant Soren Age Controversy
IT Dept Raids Hemant Soren's Close Aide Sunil Srivastava Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections | Image: Facebook
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:26 IST, November 9th 2024