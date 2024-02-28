Advertisement

Viral: Numerous amazing videos may be found on social media. Nevertheless, the video of a woman employee having a great time in her office ended up being among the best on X, the former Twitter platform. In the video. the young woman had the incredible opportunity to perform to the Coke Studio song "Khalasi".

A woman gained widespread attention on social media when her video of herself dancing to the popular song "Khalasi," performed by Coke Studio Bharat, went viral. The thing that most impressed the audience with her performance was how well she was doing the Gujarati dances in her office. Nevertheless, the remaining members of her team, who were also seen on camera, most definitely did not "pass the vibe." None of them even smiled or cheered; the majority of them were only background figures. On the social media site Instagram, the user "khushiichauhan__21" posted the video. It said, "Khalasi fever is still on," in the caption. “Best 30 seconds of a 3-minute duration.”

Soon after it was shared, social media users began to circulate the video extensively. Some questioned the behavior of the "dead audience" standing behind the woman, while the majority applauded her performance and dubbed her an amazing winner for embracing the passion with such charm. Four days ago, the post was shared, and 550K people liked it.