Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Incredible Video Of Female Employee At Work Dancing Wholeheartedly To 'Khalasi Trend' Goes Viral

A woman gained widespread attention on social media when her video of herself dancing to the popular song "Khalasi," performed by Coke Studio Bharat, went viral

Pritam Saha
Khalasi Dance Trend At Office
Khalasi Dance Trend At Office | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Numerous amazing videos may be found on social media. Nevertheless, the video of a woman employee having a great time in her office ended up being among the best on X, the former Twitter platform. In the video. the young woman had the incredible opportunity to perform to the Coke Studio song "Khalasi". 

A woman gained widespread attention on social media when her video of herself dancing to the popular song "Khalasi," performed by Coke Studio Bharat, went viral. The thing that most impressed the audience with her performance was how well she was doing the Gujarati dances in her office. Nevertheless, the remaining members of her team, who were also seen on camera, most definitely did not "pass the vibe." None of them even smiled or cheered; the majority of them were only background figures. On the social media site Instagram, the user "khushiichauhan__21" posted the video. It said, "Khalasi fever is still on," in the caption. “Best 30 seconds of a 3-minute duration.”

Advertisement

Soon after it was shared, social media users began to circulate the video extensively. Some questioned the behavior of the "dead audience" standing behind the woman, while the majority applauded her performance and dubbed her an amazing winner for embracing the passion with such charm. Four days ago, the post was shared, and 550K people liked it.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

12 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

12 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

12 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

12 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

12 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

16 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

19 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

21 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

21 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

21 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

21 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Zee drops 5% despite firm announcing independent probe

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. Behind The Scenes: What Went Wrong For Congress in Himachal | Explained

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Nikki Haley says it is Possible That The GOP has Shifted Towards Trump

    World7 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Women's Post on X To Find A Flatmate Gone Viral

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Just Eat Takeaway forecasts nearly 40% increase in 2024 core profit

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo