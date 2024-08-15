sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police Imposes Traffic Curbs Near Red Fort, Check Routes to Avoid

Published 08:30 IST, August 15th 2024

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Police Imposes Traffic Curbs Near Red Fort, Check Routes to Avoid

On the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory , imposing certain restrictions on movement around the Red Fort.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Red fort
Delhi Police imposes traffic cubrs around Red Fort area | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:30 IST, August 15th 2024