Independence Day 2024: Women Panchayat Representatives, Lakhpati Didis to be Special Guests
Around 400 women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions have been invited as special guests to the 78th Independence Day celebrations.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Women panchayat representatives, Lakhpati Didis to be special guests at I-Day celebrations. | Image: PTI
