  • Independence Day 2024: Women Panchayat Representatives, Lakhpati Didis to be Special Guests

Published 18:56 IST, August 13th 2024

Independence Day 2024: Women Panchayat Representatives, Lakhpati Didis to be Special Guests

Around 400 women representatives from Panchayati Raj Institutions have been invited as special guests to the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Women panchayat representatives, Lakhpati Didis to be special guests at I-Day celebrations.
Women panchayat representatives, Lakhpati Didis to be special guests at I-Day celebrations. | Image: PTI
