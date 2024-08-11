Published 08:25 IST, August 11th 2024
Independence Day: BJP to Organise 'Tricolour March' in All Assembly Constituencies of UP
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that they will be organising a tricolour march for all the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Third Edition Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign From Aug 9-15, 'Tiranga Bike Rally' On Aug 13 | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:25 IST, August 11th 2024