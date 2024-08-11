sb.scorecardresearch
  Independence Day: BJP to Organise 'Tricolour March' in All Assembly Constituencies of UP

Published 08:25 IST, August 11th 2024

Independence Day: BJP to Organise 'Tricolour March' in All Assembly Constituencies of UP

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that they will be organising a tricolour march for all the 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh.

Third Edition Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign From Aug 9-15, 'Tiranga Bike Rally' On Aug 13
Third Edition Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign From Aug 9-15, 'Tiranga Bike Rally' On Aug 13 | Image: PTI
08:25 IST, August 11th 2024