×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Inderlok Namaz Row: ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Chanted Outside Police Headquarters in Support of SI Manoj

A crowd gathered outside the PHQ in Delhi and chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’, while demonstrating against the suspension of SI Manoj Tomar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hanuman Chalisa chanted outside Delhi Police Headquarters
Hanuman Chalisa chanted outside Delhi Police Headquarters | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After the suspension of the Delhi Police sub-inspector, who was allegedly captured on camera pushing and kicking people offering Namaz on road in North Delhi’s Inderlok area, the Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) members on Tuesday staged a massive protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters over the action taken against the police official. Several members of the right-wing outfit gathered outside the PHQ located on Jai Singh Marg and chanted ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’, while demonstrating outside the PHQ.

Following the agitation, the Delhi Police detained around 50-60 protesters and removed the crowd from the road.

Advertisement

Protesters urge to cancel SI Manoj Tomar's suspension

Sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar allegedly shoved and kicked a few people offering Namaz on a road in North Delhi’s Inderlok on March 8, leading to a protest by hundreds of locals against the force, and suspension of the accused with immediate effect.

Advertisement

"If they have rights to offer Namaz on roads, we have rights too to chant Hanuman Chalisa on the roads as well. Our main demand is to bring the sub-inspector back on duty and to cancel his suspension orders," a Hindu Raksha Dal leader told PTI.

Another leader Vishnu Gupta said that leaders of different organisations joined the protest with their workers.

Advertisement

Gupta said, "People of a community jammed the road, disturbed peace and manhandled police personnel but took action against the sub inspector who was trying to control a jam-like situation there.” “We will meet the Commissioner of Police of Delhi Sanjay Arora and will tell him to bring SI Manoj Kumar Tomar back on duty and to provide him security as well,” he said.

Gupta said that police have detained around 50 to 60 workers and kept them at the Parliament Street Police Station.

Advertisement

"We have detained around 50 to 60 people who were taken to the Parliament Street Police Station and were released immediately. We have deployed paramilitary forces and police force to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police has closed the route leading to the police headquarters for the protesters by barricading the road.

Advertisement

A video surfaced on social media where Tomar is seen trying to disperse a few men praying on the road near a mosque and in what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he starts shoving and kicking some of them. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

2 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

3 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

3 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

3 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

3 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

4 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

7 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

7 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

20 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US Fed's policy outlook hinges on economic data

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  2. Akshay To Star In Fukrey Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Comedy Drama?

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Oracle beats profit estimates driven by AI demand, shares surge

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  4. Judicial Custody of AAP's Manish Sisodia Extended Till March 22

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in February

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo