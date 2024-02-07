INDI Attacks Lord Ram, In Their Response To Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha: Here's a List

Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive political row erupted over the grand event in Ayodhya marking the momentous ocassion of Pran Pratishtha on Monday, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with opposition's INDI Alliance stating that BJP's Lord Ram is different that of Hindus.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah affirmed that Congress will not pray to BJP’s Ram, while CPI(M) leader MD Salim claimed that Centre and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have together hyped the event. He questioned, ‘Why this hype (for Ram Mandir inauguration)?’

The opposition leaders, following their past trends of boycotting the national events (like G20, new Parliament inauguration), skipped the grand event in Ayodhya on January 22, terming it as BJP and RSS event.

INDI Attacks Lord Ram After Pran Pratishtha: List of Remarks

Karnatak CM Siddaramaiah: "We are devotees of Rama as Mahatma Gandhi said. Mahatma Gandhi chanted Raghupati Raghava Rajaram and even when he died he gave life saying ‘Hey Ram.’ BJP is doing politics in the name of Ram. Congress worships Rama from Ramayana as told by Mahatma Gandhi." (Kannada to English translation)

