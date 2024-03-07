×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

India AI Mission Gets Cabinet Nod: Rs 10,372 Crore Budget for 5-Year Implementation

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, Goyal said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
union minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Image:Republic
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet approves India AI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, March 7. 

The approved corpus will be used to to create a large computing infrastructure.

The minister, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPU, will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, Goyal said.

A National Data Management Officer will be set up under the mission that will coordinate with various government departments and ministries to improve the quality of data and make them available for AI development and deployment. 

 

(Except the headline, Republic Digital has not edited the article)

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

