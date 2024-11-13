sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Elections | Middle-East Conflict | Elon Musk | India Economic Summit | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India Has Already Been Undertaking Efforts Like Trump's DOGE: Economist Sanjeev Sanyal

Published 12:12 IST, November 13th 2024

India Has Already Been Undertaking Efforts Like Trump's DOGE: Economist Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal responds to Trump’s DOGE appointment of Musk, highlighting India's ongoing efforts in government efficiency through similar reforms.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sanjeev Sanyal
Sanjeev Sanyal | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

11:42 IST, November 13th 2024