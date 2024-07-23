Published 08:37 IST, July 23rd 2024
India Among Top 3 Countries in Forest Area Gains: FAO Report
India gained 2,66,000 hectares of forest area from 2010 to 2020, securing the third spot among the top 10 countries with the most significant forest area gains.
India secured the third spot among the top 10 countries with the most significant forest area gains | Image: Tongass National Forest/instagram
