Published 08:37 IST, July 23rd 2024

India Among Top 3 Countries in Forest Area Gains: FAO Report

India gained 2,66,000 hectares of forest area from 2010 to 2020, securing the third spot among the top 10 countries with the most significant forest area gains.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India secured the third spot among the top 10 countries with the most significant forest area gains
08:37 IST, July 23rd 2024