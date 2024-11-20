Published 00:25 IST, November 20th 2024
India-Australia Hold Annual Summit On G20 Sidelines, Launch Renewable Energy Partnership
India and Australia launched a Renewable Energy Partnership to boost bilateral investment in the sector, following talks between PM Modi and PM Albanese on Tues
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India-Australia launch Renewable Energy Partnership | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
00:25 IST, November 20th 2024