Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 08:39 IST

India betting on Africa's rise: Jaishankar cements New Delhi's relations with Nigeria

India and Nigeria share a long-standing and friendly relationship which is rooted in history, said Jaishankar at 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting

Apoorva Shukla
Jaishankar co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting along with Nigerian FM Yusuf Maitama Tuggar
India-Africa Relations: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar cemented India’s ties with Africa, exuding confidence in the growth potential of the African continent. Dr S Jaishankar is currently in Nigeria for the India-Nigeria Business Forum in Abuja. 

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that New Delhi is betting on Africa’s rose. Jaishankar asserted that in the next decade the world would witness transformation in the African continent. African Union was included in the G20 group in the recently held annual meet under the leadership of India. 

 "If there are some big geopolitical bets India is taking, it is on the rise of Africa. We are betting that in the next decade, we are going to see amazing transformation here. Whether it is opening more embassies, encouraging more trade and investments, creating more opportunities for political contacts, getting the system to know each other more,” said Dr Jaishankar during his address at the India-Nigeria Business Forum. 

"That is our objective, because we want to strengthen our relationship with Africa not in the future but from yesterday," Dr Jaishankar asserted. 

"Glad to address the India-Nigeria Business Forum organised by CII and NICCI. Underlined that deepening our economic partnership is key to the expansion of our ties. Encouraged businesses to enhance their networking, identify regulatory and policy impediments and utilize opportunities," Jaishankar posted on X.

 

Jaishankar on India’s relations with Nigeria 

"India and Nigeria share a long-standing and friendly relationship which is rooted in history. We are the largest democracies of the world and are the leaders in our continents. In recent years, this has been renewed by contacts between our leaderships,” said Jaishankar while addressing the 6th India-Nigeria Joint Commission Meeting. 

"What underpins our bond, is today, we have administrations in the two countries, that truly believes that no one should be left behind. And it is this inclusive approach, which I think creates a strong bonding between us and allows us to work so closely in international organizations," he added.


(With agency inputs) 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 08:39 IST

