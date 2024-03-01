Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:39 IST
India LIVE | PM Modi to Visit West Bengal Today Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising
Catch all the live updates of March 1 of the latest and breaking news from India.
- India
- 2 min read
8: 38 IST, March 1st 2024
Ahead of his visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal today and the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X this morning in Hindi, “अगले दो दिन तीन राज्यों के विकास को समर्पित रहेंगे। आज, 1 मार्च को झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर से जुड़े कई प्रोजेक्ट्स के शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। इसके अगले दिन पश्चिम बंगाल के साथ ही बिहार में विकास कार्यक्रमों का हिस्सा बनूंगा।” (The next two days will be dedicated to the development of the three states. Today, on March 1, we will have the privilege of laying the foundation stone and inauguration of many infrastructure related projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The next day, I will be a part of development programs in West Bengal as well as Bihar.)
8: 36 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal today and tomorrow for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi's visit to WB is crucial amid the Sandeshkhali uprising in the state to protest against the atrocities of TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. Shahjahan was arrested two days ago and has been remanded to 10 days in police custody.
Advertisement
8: 02 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar today to inaugurate various projects.
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.