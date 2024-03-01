Ahead of his visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal today and the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X this morning in Hindi, “अगले दो दिन तीन राज्यों के विकास को समर्पित रहेंगे। आज, 1 मार्च को झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर से जुड़े कई प्रोजेक्ट्स के शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। इसके अगले दिन पश्चिम बंगाल के साथ ही बिहार में विकास कार्यक्रमों का हिस्सा बनूंगा।” (The next two days will be dedicated to the development of the three states. Today, on March 1, we will have the privilege of laying the foundation stone and inauguration of many infrastructure related projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The next day, I will be a part of development programs in West Bengal as well as Bihar.)