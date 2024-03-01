English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:39 IST

India LIVE | PM Modi to Visit West Bengal Today Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

Catch all the live updates of March 1 of the latest and breaking news from India.

Shweta Parande
PM Modi in West Bengal
PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on March 1 | Image: Republic
PM Modi posts about visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal
PM Modi in West Bengal amid Sandeshkhali row
PM Modi to Visit Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar
  • Listen to this article
8: 38 IST, March 1st 2024

Ahead of his visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal today and the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X this morning in Hindi, “अगले दो दिन तीन राज्यों के विकास को समर्पित रहेंगे। आज, 1 मार्च को झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर से जुड़े कई प्रोजेक्ट्स के शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। इसके अगले दिन पश्चिम बंगाल के साथ ही बिहार में विकास कार्यक्रमों का हिस्सा बनूंगा। (The next two days will be dedicated to the development of the three states. Today, on March 1, we will have the privilege of laying the foundation stone and inauguration of many infrastructure related projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The next day, I will be a part of development programs in West Bengal as well as Bihar.)

8: 36 IST, March 1st 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal today and tomorrow for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi's visit to WB is crucial amid the Sandeshkhali uprising in the state to protest against the atrocities of TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. Shahjahan was arrested two days ago and has been remanded to 10 days in police custody.


 

Advertisement
8: 02 IST, March 1st 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar today to inaugurate various projects.

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

7 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

8 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

17 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

19 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

19 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 days ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 days ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. VIDEO: Rihanna Preps For Her Concert At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty set to open higher on strong Q3 GDP data

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Prices of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder Hiked by Rs 25 | Check Rates

    India News22 minutes ago

  4. Anil Kumble lauds Dhruv Jurel with Dhoni parallels after stellar debut

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  5. Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Significance And Reason

    Infoan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo