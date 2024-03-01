Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Sindri Fertilizer Plant near Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to the nation today at 11 am. The plant had remained shut for a long time before the Modi government decided to revive it. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country after the revival of fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam.

PM Modi had said in 208, “The foundation stones for key development projects were laid during the public meeting in Jharkhand. This includes the revival of the Sindri Fertiliser Project, which is a part of our efforts to revive fertiliser plants in Eastern India.”

Take a look at PM Modi's tweet from 2018 regarding the plant.

The foundation stones for key development projects were laid during the public meeting in Jharkhand. This includes the revival of the Sindri Fertiliser Project, which is a part of our efforts to revive fertiliser plants in Eastern India. pic.twitter.com/MjLwHZgP1e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)



