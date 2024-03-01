Updated March 1st, 2024 at 22:27 IST
India News LIVE: Congress to Kickstart LS Poll Campaign Next Week, Manifesto Panel to Meet on Mar 4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Sindri in Jharkhand on Friday. Catch all the live updates of March 1 of the latest and breaking news from India. Stay tuned!
- India
- 13 min read
10: 27 IST, March 1st 2024
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM and BJP leader Arun Sao said on party’s election committee meeting held earlier today, “Party’s election committee meeting was held today. We discussed all the possible names for the Lok Sabha elections. The list of candidates will be announced soon. We are sure that we will win all 11 seats (in Chhattisgarh) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”
9: 45 IST, March 1st 2024
Congress to kickstart election campaign next week; party's manifesto committee meeting on March 4.
9: 04 IST, March 1st 2024
Congress MLA Nitu Kumari today said. "I am not upset with the party. I am telling the senior leaders of the party that they should give me a ticket from Nawada. I also want to become an MP. On being asked if she would move to BJP, she said, "If BJP gives me a Lok Sabha election ticket, then I will think about it."
8: 50 IST, March 1st 2024
Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, who met six rebel Congress lawmakers in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Haryana’s Panchkula ahead of a visit to Delhi, changed his Facebook bio, bunking Congress party's name. In the fresh bio, he wrote, 'Himachal Ka Sevak.'
7: 59 IST, March 1st 2024
Addressing a public gathering in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government saying, “Any pro-people effort is strongly opposed by Mamata Didi’s Government in West Bengal. The middle class is greatly suffering due to the TMC’s misgovernance. TMC has created a new model of corruption, bullying and vote bank politics in West Bengal.”
7: 55 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and CM Mamata Banerjee over the horrific Sandeshkhali events. He said, “On one hand India is happy about the developmental strides of the NDA but on the other hand, people are watching the horrific events in Sandeshkhali. They are very angry with the TMC!”
7: 18 IST, March 1st 2024
Central Bureau of Investigation will appeal against the acquittal of Abdul Karim Tunda, the main accused in 1993 serial bomb blasts case, claimed sources.
7: 02 IST, March 1st 2024
“I am here as part of a courtesy protocol. It is a protocol that if Prime Minister or President visits the state, Chief Minister has to meet them. Whatever I have to say, I will do it in a political meeting, this meeting was not political,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after meeting PM Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.
6: 20 IST, March 1st 2024
Arambagh: On PM Modi's rally, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "It was a 'Vikas rally'. PM Modi has inaugurated projects worth Rs 7,000 cr and he has also laid the foundation stone of a few projects. It wasn't an election rally, but, since the elections are coming PM Modi has said 'Ab ki baar 400 paar'. He (PM Modi) is here to give a report card to the people about what he has given in these 10 years to develop Bengal..."
6: 16 IST, March 1st 2024
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after both the leaders reached Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Friday evening, according to official sources.
5: 09 IST, March 1st 2024
PM Modi, who's on a two-day tour of West Bengal, commencing on Friday, reached Raj Bhavan. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Friday evening, according to official sources.
4: 27 IST, March 1st 2024
Zaheerabad BRS MP BB Patil joined the BJP today in Delhi. BJP leader Tarun Chugh and Rajeev Chandrashekhar were present during the event.
4: 15 IST, March 1st 2024
PM Modi attacked TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh.
He said, "...'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?...All the tall leaders of INDI alliance were silent on the Sandeshkhali incident. INDI alliance leaders were like the three monkeys of Gandhiji...Congress chief said- 'Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai'..."
4: 09 IST, March 1st 2024
PM Modi in West Bengal said, "Should I let the loot by TMC continue?...Meri guarantee hai ki jo lootne wale hain unko lautana padega..."
4: 00 IST, March 1st 2024
“People of Bengal are questioning Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident. Are votes more important than justice to Sandeshkhali women? For appeasement politics, CM Mamata Banerjee ignored the plight of victims. After pressure from the BJP, the accused (Shahjahan Sheikh) was arrested,” said PM Modi in Bengal's Arambagh. He further asked the public, “Will you ever forgive TMC?”
4: 02 IST, March 1st 2024
PM Modi in West Bengal on Friday slammed the ruling TMC over the Sandeshkhali incident.
Attacking the TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh, PM Modi said, "The country is seeing what TMC has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is enraged. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy (social reformer) must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali. A TMC leader crossed all limits...The BJP leaders in the state fought for the respect and dignity of the women here. Yesterday, the police had to arrest him (TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan)."
3: 43 IST, March 1st 2024
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bhabhua assembly seat Bharat Bind joined BJP in Patna today. On joining BJP, Bind said, "I wanted to join so I did... Everyone is running their party properly. I have faith in the policies, so I came..."
3: 23 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In the last 10 years, about 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty. This shows that the direction of our government is right, the policies are right, and the decisions are right. The basic reason for this is that the intentions are right."
3: 24 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in West Bengal on Friday for a two-day visit. He will address two rallies at Arambagh and Krishnanagar besides inaugurating projects worth ₹22,000 crore at separate events.
2: 27 IST, March 1st 2024
A blast was reported at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru on Friday. According to sources, at least four people have sustained injuries.
1: 33 IST, March 1st 2024
“The slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in Modi's guarantee”, PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Friday.
2: 37 IST, March 1st 2024
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bhabhua assembly seat Bharat Bind joined NDA in Patna today.
1: 24 IST, March 1st 2024
PM Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Jharkhand, addressed a public rally in Dhanbad. While addressing PM Modi said, "...Only one sound is audible everywhere and that is 'Ab ki Baar, 400 paar'..."
1: 20 IST, March 1st 2024
DVAC raids are underway at the premises related to former AIADMK MLA Prabhu. Prabhu and his father Iyappa's residence is being raided in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi.
1: 42 IST, March 1st 2024
Launching a scathing attack on Congress and its alliance parties in Jharkhand, PM Modi on Friday said, " Congress and its alliance parties are the biggest enemies of development... The foundation stone of the Electricity power plant of North Karanpura was laid by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the end of the previous century... After that, the scammer government of Congress came into power and this project was shut down... In 2014, I gave a guarantee of reviving this project. Today, a no. of houses are lightened because of this power plant..."
1: 07 IST, March 1st 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow on Friday and presented to her the book 'Rom Rom Mein Ram.'
1: 04 IST, March 1st 2024
A wild elephant entered a residential area near Shahu Nagar Forest Range in Belagavi district in Karnataka on Friday.
12: 36 IST, March 1st 2024
"In the last 10 years, we have worked for Jharkhand while prioritizing the development of the tribal community, poor, youth and women. We have to make our country 'Viksit' before 2047. India is among the fastest-moving economies in the world... India has performed better than all expectations. The economic growth rate for the quarter of Oct-Dec was 8.4%... For a 'Viksit Bharat', making Jharkhand a developed state is equally important..."
12: 35 IST, March 1st 2024
While addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, PM Modi said that India's urea production has reached 310 lakh tonnes now as compared to 225 lakh tonnes in 2014.
12: 45 IST, March 1st 2024
Amid speculations over Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reached the Raj Bhawan.
12: 54 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.
12: 31 IST, March 1st 2024
"Today the Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant has been inaugurated. I took a resolution to revive this plant. This was Modi's guarantee. In 2018, I came here to lay the foundation stone of this plant. This will provide thousands of opportunities for employment. This is a huge step toward 'Atma Nirbharta'. Every year, around 360 lakh metric tonnes of urea is required in India. In 2014, 225 lakh mt of urea was produced. To fill this gap, India had to import urea... In last 10 years, urea production has become 310 mt..."
12: 19 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Sindri, Jharkhand this morning.
12: 19 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Sindri in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Friday.
11: 44 IST, March 1st 2024
The BJP's first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is likely to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others.
11: 40 IST, March 1st 2024
Railways in Jharkhand are all set to get a major boost, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off three new trains in the state today.
11: 24 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,700 Crore in Jharkhand.
11: 24 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar.
11: 20 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the project for expansion of the Barauni refinery today in Jharkhand. The PM will inaugurate several other projects at the refinery.
11: 15 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Barauni Fertiliser Plant today. After the Sindri Fertiliser Plant, Barauni will be the fourth fertiliser plant to be revived in the country.
11: 00 IST, March 1st 2024
PM Narendra Modi reached Jharkhand this morning and will be inaugurating various projects in the state, including the Sindri Fertiliser Plant.
10: 17 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Sindri Fertilizer Plant near Dhanbad, Jharkhand, to the nation today at 11 am. The plant had remained shut for a long time before the Modi government decided to revive it. This is the third fertiliser plant to be revived in the country after the revival of fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam.
PM Modi had said in 208, “The foundation stones for key development projects were laid during the public meeting in Jharkhand. This includes the revival of the Sindri Fertiliser Project, which is a part of our efforts to revive fertiliser plants in Eastern India.”
Take a look at PM Modi's tweet from 2018 regarding the plant.
10: 01 IST, March 1st 2024
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance may announce a mega deal ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
9: 40 IST, March 1st 2024
The caste census report has created ripples in political circles and communities in Karnataka. The Lingayat community has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and government not accept the report, and warned of a statewide agitation if the report is accepted.
The Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha warned the CM, "Don't accept the report or face consequences." The Lingayat community said there are several lapses in the report.
9: 59 IST, March 1st 2024
As part of the ongoing Farmers' Protests in 2024, farmers may hold a press conference at Shambhu border at 11 am today.
9: 49 IST, March 1st 2024
Paytm Payments Bank has been officially discontinued after the Reserve Bank of India's crackdown on the payments app.
9: 46 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today posted about India's giant leap in the Semiconductor Mission after the cabinet approval.
“With the Cabinet approval of 3 semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission, we are further strengthening our transformative journey towards technological self-reliance. This will also ensure India emerges as a global hub in semiconductor manufacturing,” said PM Modi, while reposting from Minister Ashwini Vaishav's X account.
9: 23 IST, March 1st 2024
Ahead of his visit to Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal today and the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X this morning in Hindi, “अगले दो दिन तीन राज्यों के विकास को समर्पित रहेंगे। आज, 1 मार्च को झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर से जुड़े कई प्रोजेक्ट्स के शिलान्यास और उद्घाटन का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। इसके अगले दिन पश्चिम बंगाल के साथ ही बिहार में विकास कार्यक्रमों का हिस्सा बनूंगा।” (The next two days will be dedicated to the development of the three states. Today, on March 1, we will have the privilege of laying the foundation stone and inauguration of many infrastructure related projects in Jharkhand and West Bengal. The next day, I will be a part of development programs in West Bengal as well as Bihar.)
9: 19 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday to decide on the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Also present in the meeting were Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda, among others.
9: 14 IST, March 1st 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attacked the Congress, saying it will split into several regional parties and the main party will be finished.
8: 36 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mamata Banerjee-ruled West Bengal today and tomorrow for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). PM Modi's visit to WB is crucial amid the Sandeshkhali uprising in the state to protest against the atrocities of TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. Shahjahan was arrested two days ago and has been remanded to 10 days in police custody.
8: 02 IST, March 1st 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal and Bihar today to inaugurate various projects.