×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

India Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy Park, Spanning 5 Times the Size of Paris!

The Khavda renewable energy park represents a significant milestone in India's journey towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Khavda renewable energy park
India Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy Park, Spanning 5 Times the Size of Paris! | Image:Adani Green Energy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India has unveiled the world's largest renewable energy park, situated in the remote expanse of Gujarat's Kutch region. Spanning an astonishing 538 square kilometers—equivalent to five times the size of Paris—the Khavda renewable energy park is a testament to innovation and sustainable development. The park's humble beginnings trace back to a narrow airstrip, initially lacking even the most basic infrastructure. 

Once a inhospitable landscape now hosts an array of solar panels 

What was once an inhospitable landscape, devoid of vegetation and human habitation, now hosts an impressive array of solar panels and wind turbines. 

Adani Green Energy Ltd, India's foremost renewable energy company, has invested approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore to harness the region's abundant solar radiation and formidable wind speeds, aiming to generate a staggering 30 gigawatts of clean electricity.

Advertisement

Despite facing formidable challenges, including heavy dust storms and saline groundwater, the Adani Group has undertaken a comprehensive effort to establish essential infrastructure. This includes colonies for workers, desalination plants to provide potable water, and even amenities such as mobile phone repair shops.

Navigating the final stretch to Khavda remains an adventure, with the airstrip serving as the gateway for group executives shuttling in from Mundra or Ahmedabad. Pilots rely on visual aids and navigation systems for landing, as there is no air traffic controller stationed at the nearby Bhuj airport.

Advertisement

Net-zero emissions by 2070 

With plans to generate 81 billion units of electricity annually—enough to power entire nations—Khavda represents a significant milestone in India's journey towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Advertisement

The park's construction is undertaken with meticulous planning and rigorous feasibility studies. From geotechnical investigations to seismic studies, every aspect of the project has been carefully considered to ensure its success and longevity.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

6 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

8 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

13 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

14 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

14 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

15 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

16 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

18 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

19 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

20 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

22 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

22 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

22 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

25 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

29 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

30 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo