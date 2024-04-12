India Builds World's Largest Renewable Energy Park, Spanning 5 Times the Size of Paris!

Advertisement

New Delhi: India has unveiled the world's largest renewable energy park, situated in the remote expanse of Gujarat's Kutch region. Spanning an astonishing 538 square kilometers—equivalent to five times the size of Paris—the Khavda renewable energy park is a testament to innovation and sustainable development. The park's humble beginnings trace back to a narrow airstrip, initially lacking even the most basic infrastructure.

What was once an inhospitable landscape, devoid of vegetation and human habitation, now hosts an impressive array of solar panels and wind turbines.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, India's foremost renewable energy company, has invested approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore to harness the region's abundant solar radiation and formidable wind speeds, aiming to generate a staggering 30 gigawatts of clean electricity.

Despite facing formidable challenges, including heavy dust storms and saline groundwater, the Adani Group has undertaken a comprehensive effort to establish essential infrastructure. This includes colonies for workers, desalination plants to provide potable water, and even amenities such as mobile phone repair shops.

Navigating the final stretch to Khavda remains an adventure, with the airstrip serving as the gateway for group executives shuttling in from Mundra or Ahmedabad. Pilots rely on visual aids and navigation systems for landing, as there is no air traffic controller stationed at the nearby Bhuj airport.

Net-zero emissions by 2070

With plans to generate 81 billion units of electricity annually—enough to power entire nations—Khavda represents a significant milestone in India's journey towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The park's construction is undertaken with meticulous planning and rigorous feasibility studies. From geotechnical investigations to seismic studies, every aspect of the project has been carefully considered to ensure its success and longevity.