Published 23:54 IST, November 20th 2024
India Calls Canadian Media Reports on Nijjar's Killing Ludicrous and Smear Campaign
The Ministry of External Affairs rejected a Canadian report claiming that PM Narendra Modi knew of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death.
India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India Blows Away Canadian Media Report Over Nijjar’s Killing, Calls it Ludicrous and Smear Campaign | Image: AP
