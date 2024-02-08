English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

India Can't Be Strong Without Empowering Half the Population: Yogi as He Pushes for Women’s Safety

The Chief Minister said that ensuring the safety, self-reliance, and respect of women was the top priority of the government.

Digital Desk
CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya
The Chief Minister said that ensuring the safety, self-reliance, and respect of women was the top priority of the government | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that India can not move towards development without empowering women. 

New agency PTI quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying, "Without empowering half its population, India cannot be made strong and capable. For this, it is necessary to enhance the path of self-reliance of women by providing a secure environment. Respect will be manifested through security and self-reliance. The central and state governments are working diligently on all three aspects," said.

The Chief Minister said that ensuring the safety, self-reliance, and respect of women was the top priority of the government as India cannot be made strong without empowering half of the population. While highlighting the government's efforts towards empowering women, the CM said several schemes have been implemented by the central and state governments for the empowerment and respect of women by creating an environment of safety.

Speaking at the programme where sewing machines were distributed among women, the chief minister said, "To empower women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies by enacting the Nari Vandana Act. Sewing machines were distributed to 1,150 women and girls during the event. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

