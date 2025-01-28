Published 06:57 IST, January 28th 2025
India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE
In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra soon. The popular Hindu pilgrimage is expected to resume in the summer of 2025. The decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra came up in the backdrop of the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri's visit to China, where he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing.
08:50 IST, January 28th 2025
2 Dead, 13 Rescued After Four-Storey Building Collapses in Burari
At least two people were killed after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari region, as per sources. The deceased were identified as Radhika (7) and Sadhna (17).
As per officials, as many as 13 people have been rescued so far but a few more are feared trapped, Sources told Republic.
08:12 IST, January 28th 2025
PM Modi to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave & 38th National Games today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Odisha and the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand today.
According to an official release, the Prime Minister will inaugurate programmes in Odisha at around 11 am at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Thereafter, he will travel to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate the 38th National Games.
07:31 IST, January 28th 2025
UP: Seers call for establishing Sanatan Board at Dharm Sansad
Seers representing various monastic orders and groups called for establishing a Sanatan Board at a 'Dharm Sansad' held amid the Maha Kumbh here on Monday. Jagadguru Vidya Bhaskar Ji Maharaj urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to abolish the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, stating that the law was imposed without consultation to protect mosques built by demolishing Hindu temples.
07:30 IST, January 28th 2025
ED arrests two people involved in 'digital arrest' scam
The Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) Chennai zonal office arrested two people in connection with a "digital arrest" scam, in which the accused allegedly defrauded people with mule accounts, and converted illicit cash into cryptocurrency and transferred it overseas.
ED had started investigating the alleged scam after a complaint by a senior citizen to Chennai Police, mentioning that the two scammers defrauded the person of Rs 33 Lakh.
"Both suspects played a key role in managing mule accounts, converting illicit cash into cryptocurrency, and transferring it overseas," read a statement by ED.
06:59 IST, January 28th 2025
Man thrashed on suspicion of cattle smuggling, dies in hospital
A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by some people on suspicion he was a cattle smuggler, leading to his death at Delhi's Safdarganj Hospital in the early of Sunday, according to police.
Yusuf was a resident of Ghudpur village under the Mundkati police station in Haryana's Palwal district.
Police said they have registered an FIR at the Mundkati police station against unidentified persons on the basis of a complaint by Yusuf's family who alleged 'gau rakshak' were behind the fatal attack.
06:58 IST, January 28th 2025
Chhattisgarh Dy CM cites secularism, congratulates Uttarkhand on implementation of UCC
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma questioned giving "special provisions" to any particular religious group despite India being a secular nation and congratulating the people of Uttarakhand on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement Uniform Civil Code on January 27.
Dhami called it a "historic moment for Uttarakhand" and also announced January 27 will be celebrated as "UCC Diwas."
06:50 IST, January 28th 2025
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav arrives in Japan to boost state's economy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Japan on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening the state’s economic ties and attracting investments.
On his arrival, Yadav received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora.
His four-day trip is part of the ‘Invest in Madhya Pradesh’ business affiliation campaign that started last year. The campaign will culminate in the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit 2025', scheduled to be held in Bhopal on February 24 and 25.
Updated 08:50 IST, January 28th 2025