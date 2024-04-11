×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

India-China Relations Important to World, Urgent Need to Address Border Situation: PM Modi

Not just for both the nations, but India-China relations are important for the world, said the Prime Minister during an interview with US-based magazine.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
India-China Relations Important to World, Need to Urgently Address Border Situation: PM Modi
India-China Relations Important to World, Need to Urgently Address Border Situation: PM Modi | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Affirming that India-China shares important relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that border situation between both the countries need to be addressed immediately to resolve the ‘abnormality’ in the bilateral ties.

Not just for both the nations, but India-China relations are important for the world, said the Prime Minister during an interview with US-based magazine. 

Advertisement

"For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us," said the Prime Minister.

To build a stable and peaceful relations between New Delhi and Beijing, the Prime Minister hoped that two neighbours will be able to restore peace in the border region through positive dialogue. 

Advertisement

"Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," he said. 

The India-China relations bogged down in 2020 after clashes between the troops of the two nations in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region.  

Advertisement

PM Modi also remarked on New Delhi's relations with Islamabad, which deteriorated steeply after the 2019 Pulwama attack during which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred. The terrorists were traced from the neighbouring country.

"I have congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security, and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence," he said.

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World Parkinson's Day

World Parkinson's Day

2 minutes ago
Bank of England rate cuts

Bank of England rate cuts

5 minutes ago
Malook Nagar

Malook Nagar Quits BSP

8 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather

9 minutes ago
Kyrie Irving celebrating with his Dallas Mavericks victory

NBA: Mavs beat Heat

9 minutes ago
S Korea Prime Minister Han Duck-soo

South Korea Elections

11 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Review

11 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan Controversy

12 minutes ago
Representative

Airline slot flexibility

16 minutes ago
Simona Halep

Halep was nervous

18 minutes ago
Stock market

Asian markets retreat

20 minutes ago
Rodrigo

Rodri say he needs a rest

21 minutes ago
accident

Haryana Accident

26 minutes ago
Antoine Griezmann

Atletico beats Dortmund

28 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha LIVE

30 minutes ago
Texas high-speed rail

Japanese bullet trains

31 minutes ago
Raphinha

Barcelona beats PSG 3-2

32 minutes ago
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'

V Muraleedharan-CPIM

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ’God-Gifted’: PM Modi Gets Candid on What Makes Him a Charismatic Leader

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  2. Pineapple Seller's Spiky Hair Goes Viral - "He Loves His Job So Much"

    World11 hours ago

  3. 1979 Newspaper Ad Celebrating Indian Travellers Abroad Goes Viral

    India News12 hours ago

  4. ‘Son Caught in Rape’: Railway Clerk From Kalyan Conned Over Fake Call

    India News12 hours ago

  5. PM Refutes Allegations of Discrimination Against Religious Minorities

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo