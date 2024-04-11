India-China Relations Important to World, Urgent Need to Address Border Situation: PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Affirming that India-China shares important relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that border situation between both the countries need to be addressed immediately to resolve the ‘abnormality’ in the bilateral ties.

Not just for both the nations, but India-China relations are important for the world, said the Prime Minister during an interview with US-based magazine.

"For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us," said the Prime Minister.

To build a stable and peaceful relations between New Delhi and Beijing, the Prime Minister hoped that two neighbours will be able to restore peace in the border region through positive dialogue.

"Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world. I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," he said.

The India-China relations bogged down in 2020 after clashes between the troops of the two nations in the high-altitude Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region.

PM Modi also remarked on New Delhi's relations with Islamabad, which deteriorated steeply after the 2019 Pulwama attack during which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred. The terrorists were traced from the neighbouring country.

"I have congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan on taking over office. India has always advocated for advancing peace, security, and prosperity in our region in an atmosphere free from terror and violence," he said.

