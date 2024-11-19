sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India-China Ties: Direct Flights and Mansarovar Yatra Resumption on Cards?

Published 20:16 IST, November 19th 2024

India-China Ties: Direct Flights and Mansarovar Yatra Resumption on Cards?

Direct flights between India and China were suspended due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and have not resumed since, despite the lifting of restrictions

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Several flights delayed in Bengaluru due to Microsoft outage issue
Direct flights between India and China were suspended due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 and have not resumed since, despite the lifting of restrictions | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:16 IST, November 19th 2024