India Closely Monitoring Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Programme, Says MEA

New Delhi: Amidst reports of Pakistan's ballistic-missile programme, India, on Friday, stated that it "follows all developments" that have a bearing on its security "very closely" and New Delhi "takes action, as appropriate". Responding to the reports, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said this when asked about India's stance on Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

Earlier, the United States (US) slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency, the National Development Complex (NDC), on charges of contributing to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme. The US imposed sanctions on Pakistan's entities just two days ago.

At his weekly media briefing, Jaiswal was asked what New Delhi's stance was on the neighbouring country's ballistic missile programme.

Addressing media personnel in New Delhi on Friday, Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you know we follow all developments that have a bearing on our security and our interest very closely, and we take these things very seriously and take action as appropriate."

Asserting that Pakistan's developing sophisticated missile technology would give it the capability to strike targets well beyond South Asia, including in the US, a top White House official said on Thursday that the Asian country's actions were an emerging threat to America.