×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:00 IST

India Delivers 2 Dorniers to Guyana | In Pics

The aircraft, part of India's Line of Credit to Guyana, were welcomed by Dr. Amit Telang, the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, along with an IAF team.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
India Delivers 2 Dorniers to Guyana | In Pics
India Delivers 2 Dorniers to Guyana | In Pics | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Two HAL-228 aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were delivered to Guyana on Monday, April 2024. This delivery marks a milestone in Guyana's efforts to enhance connectivity in remote areas, medical evacuation, and disaster response capabilities.

The aircraft, part of India's Line of Credit to Guyana, were welcomed by Dr. Amit Telang, the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, along with an Indian Air Force (IAF) team responsible for their delivery. These versatile aircraft, already employed by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, are poised to bolster Guyana's defense and emergency response efforts.

Advertisement

India delivers two Dorniers to Guyana

Last month, a groundbreaking Defense Line of Credit (LOC) was established between India and the Caribbean region, facilitated by the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) amounting to USD 23.37 million. 

The agreement, a culmination of diplomatic efforts led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and High Commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa, signifies a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Guyana's defense capabilities. 

Advertisement

President Ali's visit to HAL in January 2023 laid the groundwork for this collaboration.

Dr. Ashni K. Singh, representing Guyana's government, expressed gratitude for India's steadfast support and emphasized the importance of cutting-edge technology in national security. He highlighted the aircraft's significance in fortifying the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and encouraged further collaboration between Indian businesses and Guyana.

Advertisement

Dr. Telang reiterated the profound significance of the India-Guyana relationship, emphasizing the LOC agreement as a pivotal step towards deepening bilateral ties. Brigadier Omar Khan, Chief of Staff of the GDF, acknowledged India's enduring contributions to defense training in Guyana, shaping the nation's defense capabilities.

The signing ceremony of the LOC agreement involved key figures from both nations, including Dr. Ashni K. Singh, Brigadier Omar Khan, and Sanjay Lamba of Exim Bank. With this agreement marking Exim Bank's 292nd Line of Credit globally, India's commitment to financing exports and strengthening partnerships continues to grow, with approximately USD 2.72 billion dedicated to fostering collaboration across 62 countries.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal On ‘Lucky’ Tag

a few seconds ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

a minute ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

3 minutes ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

4 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

5 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

8 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

10 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

11 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

12 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

13 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

15 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

17 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

17 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

19 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

20 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

21 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

21 minutes ago
Manchester United

MU's initiative

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo