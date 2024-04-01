Advertisement

New Delhi: Two HAL-228 aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were delivered to Guyana on Monday, April 2024. This delivery marks a milestone in Guyana's efforts to enhance connectivity in remote areas, medical evacuation, and disaster response capabilities.

The aircraft, part of India's Line of Credit to Guyana, were welcomed by Dr. Amit Telang, the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, along with an Indian Air Force (IAF) team responsible for their delivery. These versatile aircraft, already employed by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, are poised to bolster Guyana's defense and emergency response efforts.

India delivers two Dorniers to Guyana

Guyana Prez Irfaan Ali points to deliver of HAL Dorniers under Indian Line of Credit https://t.co/e2f7LoR4zi — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 1, 2024

Last month, a groundbreaking Defense Line of Credit (LOC) was established between India and the Caribbean region, facilitated by the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) amounting to USD 23.37 million.

The agreement, a culmination of diplomatic efforts led by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and High Commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa, signifies a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Guyana's defense capabilities.

President Ali's visit to HAL in January 2023 laid the groundwork for this collaboration.

Dr. Ashni K. Singh, representing Guyana's government, expressed gratitude for India's steadfast support and emphasized the importance of cutting-edge technology in national security. He highlighted the aircraft's significance in fortifying the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and encouraged further collaboration between Indian businesses and Guyana.

Dr. Telang reiterated the profound significance of the India-Guyana relationship, emphasizing the LOC agreement as a pivotal step towards deepening bilateral ties. Brigadier Omar Khan, Chief of Staff of the GDF, acknowledged India's enduring contributions to defense training in Guyana, shaping the nation's defense capabilities.

The signing ceremony of the LOC agreement involved key figures from both nations, including Dr. Ashni K. Singh, Brigadier Omar Khan, and Sanjay Lamba of Exim Bank. With this agreement marking Exim Bank's 292nd Line of Credit globally, India's commitment to financing exports and strengthening partnerships continues to grow, with approximately USD 2.72 billion dedicated to fostering collaboration across 62 countries.