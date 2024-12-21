India, France To Build World's Largest Museum Near Rashtrapati Bhavan: Key Features

New Delhi: India and France have signed a pact to build world's largest museum near Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum -- billed to be the largest museum in the world -- will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

The new museum, to be housed in the North Block and South Block in the heart of the country's capital, will cover an area of 1.17 lakh sqm with 950 rooms spread over a basement and three storeys, the Indian officials had earlier said.

Currently, the External Affairs Ministry and the Defence Ministry are housed in the South Block while the Finance Ministry and the Home Ministry are located in the North Block.

The two identical blocks on the Raisina Hill along with the Rashtrapati Bhavan (earlier Viceroy House), symbols of architectural grandeur and administrative power, were built as part of the 'New Delhi' imperial capital that was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens and Sir Herbert Baker between 1911-1931.

Jaishankar remarks on upcoming museums

Asserting that culture in many ways is the "essence of soft power", External Affair Minister S Jaishankar said when the North Block and South Block become the grand museum as envisaged, "we will veritably be seeing an inspiration for the remaking of Bharat".

He made the remarks in his address at an event as India's National Museum and France Muséums Développement signed an agreement under which the French agency will share modalities and best practices to transform the British-era landmarks into a "global cultural landmark", dubbed the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum.

Jaishankar in his address said what is being seen today is a "very important expression of international cooperation".

An international cooperation that is built on exchanges of best practices, on sharing of experiences. So, as a foreign minister, the mission is to "promote international cooperation", he said.

"We are also seeing a very important cultural collaboration in the making and all of you know, culture in many ways is the essence of soft power," he added.

"I also want to remind you that we are gathered here today for a project of great national importance... My ministry is located in it. When the South Block and North Block become the kind of museum that is envisage, I think we will veritably be seeing an inspiration for the remaking of Bharat," the Union minister said.

In his address, he also touched upon the importance of bilateral ties between India and France.

"For us, this has been a very strong relationship, what in our profession, we call it a strategic partnership, and underpinning that has been that India and France see in each other "important poles" in a multipolar world," the EAM said.

"So, when we deepen our cultural collaboration, in many ways, we also adding to a particular kind of relationship, which we believe would create a new and more democratic world order," the minister said.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou and Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla were also present on the dais.

Shekhawat in his address said the project will "redefine the concept of adaptive reuse" and show "profound respect for India's built heritage". Its development will "breathe new life" into the two historic blocks, preserving their unique architectural features while "reimagining their purpose".

Shekhawat in his address also said the museum will feature advanced digital storytelling, immersive virtual reality installations and interactive exhibits that will "set a new benchmark for cultural institutions worldwide".

"We gather today to formalise a transformative partnership between the government of India and Republic of France," said Shekhawat.

This collaboration marks a "pivotal moment" in realisation of the iconic Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, a vision that not only "celebrates India's unparalleled cultural heritage but also embodies the power of international cooperation", he added.

"Today we embark on a journey to create a cultural landmark that will stand as a beacon of India's timeless history and dynamic future, cementing the bonds of friendship between our two great nations," said Shekhawat.

He praised France for its global expertise in adaptive reuse of historic buildings, most notably the Louvre Museum, whose old wings are housed in a palatial building.

French Finance Ministry was earlier housed in a wing of the palatial structure of the world-famous museum.

Shekhawat, Mathou and France Muséums Développement chief executive officer Hervé Barbaret later also interacted with the press at the National Museum.

When asked if the new project will replicate the Louvre model or will it be context-specific, Mathou said, "we will bring our expertise" but it is for India to decide on its vision.

"But, your National Museum project will definitely be unique," he said.

Mapping work has been almost done in the North Block and it is underway in South Block, the Culture minister added. He projected that after completion, this museum will "globally become a most-visited museum in a very short spam of time".

Shekhawat was also asked if any decision has been taken on the future use of the existing over 60-year-old building of the National Museum building on Janpath.