India on Monday handed over indigenously produced motorbikes to Lebanon and also announced organising an artificial limb fitment camp in the west Asian country.

The Made-in-India motorbikes, a part of bilateral assistance, were handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants during the two-day visit of Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) to Lebanon.

Sayeed called on Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon Abdallah Bou Habib and discussed a range of bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Sayeed also met Hani Chemaitelly, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrant.

“Both sides identified key areas of bilateral cooperation during the meeting, including trade, people-to-people contact, vocational training,” a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said. Sayeed was also scheduled to meet the Governor of Beirut City.

During his visit, Sayeed also announced that an artificial limb fitment camp (Jaipur Foot) will be organised in Lebanon soon.

He also participated in a high-level business seminar which was attended by Minister of Industry George Bouchekian.

A number of areas for enhancing trade were identified including food and agro business, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, electronics, solar batteries, and small vehicles, the statement said.

The Lebanese side was also appreciative of the positive role played by the Indian Battalion at United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Sayeed's visit to Lebanon has renewed bilateral relations and will pave the way for stronger relations in future, the statement said.

On Sunday, Sayeed had visited Syria.

Image: Twitter/@MEAIndia