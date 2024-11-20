Published 03:57 IST, November 20th 2024
India Has Been The First To Fulfil Paris Agreement Commitments: PM Modi At Brazil G20
India is sharing its successful initiatives with the Global South, focussing on affordable climate finance and technology access, PM Modi said at G20.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi at G20 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Image: @narendramodi
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
03:57 IST, November 20th 2024