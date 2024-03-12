×

Updated August 12th, 2022 at 11:45 IST

India home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants: PM on World Elephant Day

India home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants: PM on World Elephant Day

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi
PM Modi on World Elephants Day | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated India's commitment to protecting elephants on the occasion of the World Elephant Day.

He also noted that India is home to about 60 per cent of all Asian elephants.

Successes in the animal's conservation must be viewed in the context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness, he said.

He tweeted, "On World Elephant Day, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants." PTI KR DV DV

Published August 12th, 2022 at 11:28 IST

Narendra Modi

