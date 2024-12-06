India Intensifies Border Surveillance Amid Reports Of Turkish Drones Deployed By Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amidst a surge in violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh and efforts to weaken ties with India, the Indian defence forces have heightened surveillance along its border with Bangladesh following reports of Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones being deployed near West Bengal. This move comes in the wake of increasing intelligence inputs that suggest a rise in terrorist activities and instability along the border after the recent political turmoil in Bangladesh.

According to sources, the Indian Army is currently investigating reports about the deployment of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near the Indian border. The drones, operated by Bangladesh’s 67th Army, are primarily used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The Bayraktar TB2, which has been in use by the Bangladeshi military since earlier this year, is also capable of conducting light strike operations.

Bangladesh has claimed that the deployment of drones is only for defensive purposes. However, India has expressed concern over the strategic significance of positioning such advanced UAVs in this sensitive region, particularly given the current political instability in Bangladesh.

Intelligence sources suggest that extremist groups, which were largely suppressed during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, are now regaining influence in the areas near the Indian border under the caretaker government. This has raised alarm in India, as terror groups and smuggling networks are believed to be exploiting the political chaos in Bangladesh to infiltrate into Indian territory.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones are part of a broader military modernisation effort by Bangladesh, which has acquired a total of 12 drones, six of which are now operational. These drones are seen as a key asset in enhancing Bangladesh’s surveillance capabilities, especially in border areas. However, their positioning near India has not gone unnoticed, with Indian authorities closely monitoring the situation.

In response to the increased threat, Indian armed forces are on high alert. They are assessing the new drone deployments and may consider deploying Heron TP drones, along with intensifying counter-drone operations in sensitive areas along the border. India's defence strategy also involves close cooperation and intelligence sharing with international partners to track developments in Bangladesh and minimise potential risks.