Published 14:46 IST, October 7th 2024
'India is Closest, Friendly Neighbour of Maldives...': Key Highlights From PM Modi-Muizzu Meeting
PM Modi said the relations between India and Maldives are centuries-old and that India is the closest neighbour of the island nation.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'India is Closest, Friendly Neighbour of Maldives...': Key Highlights From PM Modi-Muizzu Meeting | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:19 IST, October 7th 2024