Updated March 10th, 2024 at 19:42 IST

India Is Poised To Become World’s Third Largest Economy During PM Modi's Third Term: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India is poised to become the world’s third largest economy during PM Narendra Modi's third term.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Deoria (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan programme held at the Sugar Mill Ground here, Adityanath said, "With India becoming the third-largest economy, the income of every individual in the country will rise, leading to enhanced prosperity in the lives of people." During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 673 development projects worth Rs 679 crore.

Adityanath said the entire nation is committed to realising the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India), with widespread support for "Phir ek baar Modi sarkar" (Modi government once again).

He expressed confidence that the NDA would secure more than 400 hundred seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

The chief minister said the dream of having Ram Lalla seated in the grand temple in Ayodhya, cherished by our ancestors, has finally come true.

“The Congress and the SP governments would never have been able to accomplish this task (Ram temple construction). Double engine government means the development of the state and the country while honouring our heritage,” he told PTI.

Adityanath highlighted that Deoria, once renowned as a sugar bowl in the country, suffered due to the negligence of previous administrations, causing Deoria and Kushinagar to fall behind.

“The closure of sugar mills and their sale at meager prices by the past governments led to prevailing poverty in these regions,” he said.

The chief minister said after the double engine government came to power in the state, efforts were initiated to revive the Pipraich and Munderwa sugar mills.

"Additionally, our government is going to start a college of the Agricultural University being built in Kushinagar in Deoria. The land of nature, God and sages will no longer lag," he said.

Adityanath said that in Deoria, 17,358 poor families have been provided houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 1,389 poor families have been given houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and 24,000 poor families have been given houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Prior to the event, he inaugurated and visited an exhibition showcasing ODOP (one district one product).

The chief minister also distributed house keys, approval letters, Ayushman cards and smartphones to the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Yogi Adityanath

