sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India’s Jan Aushadhi Kendra Goes Global: PM Modi Announces Setting Up of Pharma Centres in Guyana

Published 22:16 IST, November 20th 2024

India’s Jan Aushadhi Kendra Goes Global: PM Modi Announces Setting Up of Pharma Centres in Guyana

PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, announced that India’s pharmaceutical products initiative ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ will be set up in Guyana in the next few months.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India’s Jan Aushadhi Pharma Initiative Goes Global: PM Modi Announces Setting Up of Centres in Guyana
India’s Jan Aushadhi Pharma Initiative Goes Global: PM Modi Announces Setting Up of Centres in Guyana | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:16 IST, November 20th 2024

Narendra Modi