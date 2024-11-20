Published 22:16 IST, November 20th 2024
India’s Jan Aushadhi Kendra Goes Global: PM Modi Announces Setting Up of Pharma Centres in Guyana
PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, announced that India’s pharmaceutical products initiative ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ will be set up in Guyana in the next few months.
India’s Jan Aushadhi Pharma Initiative Goes Global: PM Modi Announces Setting Up of Centres in Guyana | Image: X
