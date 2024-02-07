Advertisement

Patna: The Mahagathbandhan coalition received a big jolt after Nitish Kumar broke ties with the ruling alliance in Bihar by resigning as the Chief Minister on January 28. Opposition parties have been targeting him repeatedly for ‘switching sides’. Coming to Nitish Kumar’s rescue, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) Chief General Secretary and national spokesperson KC Tyagi hit out at Congress for accusing Kumar of being a ‘political opportunist.’

Media reports suggest that Kumar has switched sides 10 times in his political career. He has been given names like ‘Paltu Ram’.

INDIA lacked plans to fight against BJP: KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi said" ...Congress wanted to steal the leadership of INDI alliance. In the meeting that took place on 19th December, through a conspiracy, to get the leadership of INDIA alliance, Mallikarjun Kharge's name was proposed (as PM face), earlier in the meeting that took place in Mumbai, it was unanimously decided that without any PM face, INDIA alliance will work…”

He added,” Through a conspiracy, Mamata Banerjee was made to propose Kharge's name as PM face...all other parties have made their own identity by fighting against Congress...Congress kept dragging the seat sharing, we kept saying that seat sharing needs to happen immediately...INDIA lacked plans to fight against BJP."

Nitish Kumar gives tough challenge to chameleons: Congress's Jairam Ramesh

Hitting out at JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar after he crossed over NDA Congress leader likened him with a chameleon. He said," It is not surprising that Nitish Kumar has resigned. He is a seasoned politician. He has been a Chief Minister for several years. But he keeps changing his political colours. He gives a tough challenge to chameleons. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to him and to those who are making him dance from Delhi.”

Jairam Ramesh added,” It is clear that the BJP, PM and HM are perturbed by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra...This drama has been done to divert attention from the Yatra...I would like to say that Nitish Kumar is an expert in betrayal."



Reacting on the same, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said, " Bihar Dy CM (Tejashwi Yadav) and Lalu Prasad Yadav had hinted regarding this and today it became true. 'Aise desh mein bahut saare log hein, aaya ram gaya ram'..."