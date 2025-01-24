Maha Kumbh 2025: Record 10 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam | LIVE

Speaking to ANI, West Delhi DCP Vichitra Veer said that the search operations were conducted at night to ensure easy checking of individuals as family members usually remain at home after work.

"The purpose of conducting the campaign at night is that people go to work during the day. At night all the family members are found at home, which makes verification easier. We have started the process of deportation of 10 Bangladeshis from West Delhi and other districts are also carrying out the process," DCP Vichitra Veer said.