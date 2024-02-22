"Decisions taken with a long-term vision change the destiny of next gen, and Amul is an example of it," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.

“The Amul foundation was laid under Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel,” said PM Modi. “We are the world's largest milk producer. At least 8 crore people are associated with the dairy industry, which has seen a 60% increase in milk production in the last few years,” he said.