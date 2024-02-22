Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:02 IST
India LIVE | 'Amul Foundation Was Laid Under Sardar Patel’: PM Modi in Gujarat
Catch all the live updates of news in India as it happens.
12: 02 IST, February 22nd 2024
“Amul to complete 75 years. You should take a resolution to work for Viksit Bharat,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat at the Amul golden jubilee celebrations. “Amul is 8th largest dairy company today. You have to make Amul world's largest dairy company. I congratulate you all,” the PM added.
11: 59 IST, February 22nd 2024
BJP president JP Nadda met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other party leaders were also present during the meeting.
11: 55 IST, February 22nd 2024
On the Karnataka government asking MNCs to display the number of Kannadiga employees working in the company, Congress leader Priyank Kharge said in Bengaluru, "...There is no Act as of now. There is no demand from either industry or from the people. When the issue of 60% of Kannada should be used on billboards or name boards came up, other suggestions came up from the members of the Council and the Assembly...It will be discussed. Ultimately we are here to ensure that more investments come to Karnataka. More job opportunities are created for Kannadigas and more economic prosperity happens for Karnataka...".
11: 48 IST, February 22nd 2024
"Decisions taken with a long-term vision change the destiny of next gen, and Amul is an example of it," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation.
“The Amul foundation was laid under Sardar (Vallabhbhai) Patel,” said PM Modi. “We are the world's largest milk producer. At least 8 crore people are associated with the dairy industry, which has seen a 60% increase in milk production in the last few years,” he said.
11: 27 IST, February 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all praise for the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL) while attending its Golden Jubilee celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium (Motera) in Ahmedabad today.
11: 24 IST, February 22nd 2024
The Delhi High Court has reserved the order on TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea seeking directions to restrain ED from leaking "sensitive and unverified information" to the media in relation to the agency’s investigation against her for alleged FEMA violation.
11: 22 IST, February 22nd 2024
In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cultural programmes are underway at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.
11: 14 IST, February 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented with gifts at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present at the event.
11: 13 IST, February 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation in Ahmedabad this morning.
10: 44 IST, February 22nd 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Gujarat today to launch various developmental projects. The PM will be in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.
