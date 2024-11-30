Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on High Alert

Cyclone Fengal-triggered heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds lashed northern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Saturday, prompting a shutdown of the Chennai airport, and inundated many parts of the city but there were no immediate reports of a major damage, the government said.

The cyclonic storm made a landfall close to the Puducherry union territory area.

Steady rains pounded Chennai, its nearby districts and Puducherry affecting public transport, including bus, train and flight services and people from vulnerable areas were moved to safe shelters by authorities. From afternoon onwards, the rains turned intermittent in most areas and by nightfall, it ceased.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran informed there were no immediate reports of a major damage in the aftermath of the cyclone and said related details could be known possibly by Sunday. Three persons were electrocuted in different rain-related incidents in Chennai.

Hospitals and houses were inundated in Chennai and its neighbourhoods while people used flyovers and spaces beneath them as parking lots to avoid a repeat of what was endured during the 2015 floods.

Rainwater entered the premises of two state-run hospitals at Chromepet, a general hospital and a facility for thoracic medicine, both of which are located side by side and frequented by people.

Water was close to the level of one's ankle even inside the hospital, leaving health care seekers and doctors in a tight spot. Police and local authorities placed sandbags at entry points and said all steps were being taken to address the issue.

Operations at the Chennai airport were hit following the cyclone. Officials announced suspension of operations till 4 am Sunday following inundation of two runways and a taxiway after heavy rains and the 'adverse weather condition' due to cyclone Fengal.