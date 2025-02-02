Ministers Hail Union Budget 2025 as Historic, Call it a Major Relief for the Middle Class | LIVE

Ministers Hail Union Budget 2025 as Historic, Call it a Major Relief for the Middle Class | Image: PTI

India News Live: On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive budget, which was hailed by several ministers as a positive step toward supporting the middle class.

As the Delhi elections approach, the Election Commission has directed various authorities, including Observers, District Election Officers, and senior police officials, to ensure free and fair elections by holding special meetings to address law-and-order concerns. These measures are aimed at ensuring smooth electoral processes.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 3.

