Published 07:35 IST, February 2nd 2025
Ministers Hail Union Budget 2025 as Historic, Call it a Major Relief for the Middle Class | LIVE
India News Live: On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive budget, which was hailed by several ministers as a positive step toward supporting the middle class.
As the Delhi elections approach, the Election Commission has directed various authorities, including Observers, District Election Officers, and senior police officials, to ensure free and fair elections by holding special meetings to address law-and-order concerns. These measures are aimed at ensuring smooth electoral processes.
Meanwhile, the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 3.
08:34 IST, February 2nd 2025
Union Minister Manjhi Defends Union Budget Amid Opposition Criticism
Amid opposition criticism, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has praised the Union Budget, saying that it is not only for Bihar but for the entire nation and is a significant step toward fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat.'
"PM Modi is worried a lot for the North East and as a result, he is working a lot for the development of people of North East...The budget is not only for Bihar but for the whole nation...This is a very positive and important step towards fulfilling PM Modi's resolve of 'Viksit Bharat," he said.
08:19 IST, February 2nd 2025
Haryana: 6 Dead, Several Missing After Vehicle Plunges into Canal in Fatehabad
At least six people died, two were injuries, and several remain missing after a vehicle carrying 14 people plunged into a canal in Haryana's Fatehabad late on Friday night, officials said.
According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jagdish Chandra, "The 14 people were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Punjab's Fazilka when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Fatehabad."
08:16 IST, February 2nd 2025
Former DGP RP Thakur Appointed as Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government
Former Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur has been appointed as an advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government for a two-year term.
An official order stated, "The government hereby appoints RP Thakur, IPS (Rtd), as advisor to government of Andhra Pradesh, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post. The advisor shall discharge his duties from the AP Bhavan, New Delhi."
07:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
Assam CM Himanta Sarma Welcomes Union Budget 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the provisions in the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, saying that it has provided significant relief to the middle and lower-middle classes.
CM Sarma expressed gratitude for the income tax exemption for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, calling it a "huge relief."
07:39 IST, February 2nd 2025
Delhi Polls: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Slams Congress and AAP, Calls Them 'Partners in Corruption and Appeasement'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, accusing both parties of being partners in corruption and appeasement politics.
CM Dhami was addressing a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate Sandeep Sehrawat in the Matiala assembly constituency as part of the Delhi election campaign.
07:34 IST, February 2nd 2025
Report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Be Presented in Lok Sabha Tomorrow
The report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is slated to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 3.
According to the List of Business, Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, will present the report (Hindi and English versions) of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Updated 08:34 IST, February 2nd 2025