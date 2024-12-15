Published 06:50 IST, December 15th 2024
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today, At Least 30 Ministers to Take Oath in Nagpur | LIVE
The newly elected BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is set to expand its cabinet, with the oath of office ceremony scheduled to be held in Nagpur, according to PTI.
A senior BJP leader mentioned that 30-32 ministers are expected to take oath. Including the chief minister, the council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members.
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on December 5, with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar being sworn in as his deputies.
Following the cabinet expansion, the state's week-long winter session is scheduled to begin in Nagpur on December 16.
Live Blog
09:15 IST, December 15th 2024
Couple gets trapped in car lift in Thane highrise; rescued
A couple was safely rescued after their car got stuck in an automobile lift at a highrise in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.The four-wheeler got trapped in a three-tier car lift of a 20-storey building in the Shastri Nagar area at 10.48 pm on Saturday, the official said.
09:14 IST, December 15th 2024
Indian Army host Soldierathon to mark 53rd anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war victory
The Indian army, in collaboration with the Chhattisgarh Government, on Sunday hosted a Soldierathon in Raipur to mark the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Former Army Chief General VK Singh flagged off the Soldierathon.
Speaking to ANI, General (retd) VK Singh said that the main objective of the Soldierathon is to inspire people to stay fit.
"The main objective of Soldierathon is to inspire people to stay fit so that the new generation can stay fit. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. When we all unite, Naxalism will end automatically," General (retd) Singh said.
08:51 IST, December 15th 2024
BJP prepares for upcoming Municipal elections in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami meets MPs
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a detailed discussion with Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs on the preparations and strategy for the upcoming municipal elections on Saturday at Uttarakhand Bhawan, New Delhi.
The discussion was held in the presence of BJP National General Secretary and State In-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.
State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt and Organization General Secretary Ajaey Kumar were also present on this occasion.
08:27 IST, December 15th 2024
Those who speak truth are threatened with impeachment: Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit out at the Opposition for initiating impeachment notices against Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Allahabad High Court's Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, saying "whoever speaks the truth" is threatened in this way.
08:23 IST, December 15th 2024
Delhi's air quality further deteriorates as city reels under cold wave conditions
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Sunday continued to be in the 'poor category' with further deterioration as the city experienced cold wave conditions.
According to the CPCB, the AQI was measured at 246 at 7 am in Delhi on Sunday. On Saturday, it was measured at 212. The temperature in the national capital also further dropped. According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in Delhi at 5.30 am on Sunday was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius. A day earlier it was 9.4 degrees Celsius.
In Anand Vihar, Alipur, Bawana and Burari Crossing, the AQI was recorded at 292, 256, 298 and 288 respectively.
08:05 IST, December 15th 2024
Bhadohi: 23-year-old arrested for raping minor
A 23-year-old man accused of raping a 16-year-old minor girl from Maharashtra's Bhandara district several times over the last eight months was arrested on Saturday, police said. The victim had lodged an FIR in Bhandara which was transferred by the police there to Gopiganj Police Station in Bhadohi for further legal action, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan.
07:47 IST, December 15th 2024
Anti-drone system deployed at Maha Kumbh
A robust anti-drone system has been deployed here to ensure the safety of devotees who will attend the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Saturday.The anti-drone system was activated on Friday and it successfully intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), it said.
07:40 IST, December 15th 2024
India sends 60 tonnes of medical assistance to Jamaica
India has dispatched a fresh consignment of around 60 tons of emergency medical equipment, generators, and other utilities to Jamaica which will support the country's healthcare needs and enhance their disaster preparedness.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal shared the details of the humanitarian assistance on Saturday.
"India sends Humanitarian Assistance to Jamaica. A consignment of approx 60 tons of emergency medical equipment, Gensets & other utilities has departed for Jamaica. This assistance will support health care needs and rehabilitation of medical infrastructure as well as strengthen the disaster preparedness of against Hurricanes," Jaiswal stated in a post on X.
07:35 IST, December 15th 2024
Tripura CM inaugurates regional Saras fair, highlights state's growing tourism
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday, highlighted that tourists are slowly realising the good places to visit, and further expressed his desire to develop tourism in the state.
CM Saha inaugurated the 19th regional Saras Fair event at the International Fair Ground at Hapania in the Agartala district of the state. The fair will be going on till December 26.
07:18 IST, December 15th 2024
Kerala bags 2nd place in 2024 National Energy Conservation Awards: CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the state bagged the second position in the 2024 National Energy Conservation Award for its exemplary energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors.
Hailing the achievement, Vijayan said that the award was a recognition of the state's model in energy conservation.
"Kerala wins 2nd place in the National Energy Conservation Award 2024 for exemplary energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors! This recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability and innovation.
07:18 IST, December 15th 2024
As Cold Wave conditions grips Delhi, People look to night shelters for respite
06:56 IST, December 15th 2024
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose attends Tata Steel World Athletic Gold Label Race, Kolkata
06:48 IST, December 15th 2024
HM Amit Shah on 3-Day Visit to Chhattisgarh, For Counterinsurgency Review
Updated 09:15 IST, December 15th 2024