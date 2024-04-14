Bombay High Court has started hearing in the Nanded hospital deaths matter. Advocate General Birendra Saraf is representing the Government of Maharashtra.

Bombay High Court asks - There are 97 approved posts of Professors in the Medical College but only 49 are posted there at present. What would you say about that?

Maharashtra Government's lawyer says - Maharashtra Government's Health Services Department is positive about the vacancies and these will be filled by November.

Bombay High Court raised questions about the unavailability of the CEO of Medicine Procurement Board. AG, appearing for Maharashtra Government, said that a person is having an additional charge. HC said that there must be a full-time and independent CEO of the medicine procurement board.