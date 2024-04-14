Updated October 6th, 2023 at 22:41 IST
India News LIVE: 34 more celebrities come under scanner in Mahadev betting scam case
The BJP on Wednesday triggered a row after it shared a poster on social media depicting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age' avatar of demon king Ravan.
- India
- 1 min read
10: 41 IST, October 6th 2023
34 more celebrities have come under ED scanner in connection with the Mahadev Betting scam case.
- Raftaar
- Emcee Deepti Sadhwani
- Sunil Shetty (Reached venue but not appeared)
- Sonu Sood (Appeared)
- Sanjay Dutt (Appeared)
- Hardy Sandhu
- Sunil Grover
- Sonakshi Sinha
- Rashmika Mandanna
- Sara Ali Khan
- Guru Randhawa
- Sukhvinder Singh
- Tiger Shroff
- Kapil Sharma
- Nushrat Barucha
- DJ Chetas
- Malaika Arora
- Nora Fatehi
- Amit Trivedi
- Mouni Roy
- Aftab Shivdasani
- Sophie Chaudhary
- Daisy Shah
- Urvashi Rautela
- Nargis Fakhri
- Neha Sharma
- Ishita Raj
- Shamita Shetty
- Preeti Jhangiyani
- Sneha Ullal
- Sonali Sehgal
- Ishita Dutta
- Elnaaz
- Girogia Adriani (Arbaz Khan's Girlfriend)
3: 45 IST, October 6th 2023
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday met the Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit seeking CBI probe into illegal mining case.
3: 07 IST, October 6th 2023
According to public demand and recommendation of high level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan-
1. Malpura
2. Sujangarh
3. Kuchaman City
Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts.
3: 03 IST, October 6th 2023
Delhi High Court is hearing the plea filed by NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty seeking to quash the FIR registered by Delhi Police’s special cell under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly receiving money for pro-China propaganda.
2: 36 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public event in Kanker, Chhattisgarh— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 6, 2023
"I announce that if Congress repeats government in Chhattisgarh, then like Bihar, we will also hold caste census in the state." pic.twitter.com/21TzZe9tgk
2: 30 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Houses and vehicles buried in sludge in the aftermath of flash flood in Kalimpong's Teesta Bazaar due to swollen Teesta river#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Xpndzo7AOI— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
2: 23 IST, October 6th 2023
Vijayawada ACB reserves order till 9th October in the bail petition of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged skill development scam.
2: 23 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Widespread disaster in Kalimpong's Teesta Bazaar area as flooded Teesta river damages buildings, vehicles; Restoration work underway#WestBengal pic.twitter.com/aSyW86oWeU— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
2: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | NCP Chief Sharad Pawar arrives at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Kc0hJ3SaAh— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/fyDdpY3P56— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
1: 42 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Jammu: Congress workers protest against the BJP over BJP's "New Age Ravan" tweet for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/TGlV03sLf1— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
1: 21 IST, October 6th 2023
Supreme Court issues notice to Bihar Government on the plea relating to caste-based survey in the state and lists the matter for January 2024. Supreme Court refuses to stay the issue arising due to the publishing of data of the caste-based survey in the state.
12: 23 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | An associate of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Sarvesh Mishra arrives at the ED office in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
He says, "Truth will triumph."
ED has summoned three associates of Sanjay Singh to join the investigation - Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Kanwarbir Singh. pic.twitter.com/9hHvn9A8MQ
12: 17 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur attends the Amrit Kalash Yatra under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/w6PpT1jBqb— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
12: 10 IST, October 6th 2023
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake outburst Flood (GLOF) leading to a surge in flows in the Teesta river causing a flash flood in Sikkim on October 4: MHA
12: 00 IST, October 6th 2023
Supreme Court issues notice to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Government, Rajasthan Government and Election Commission of India on a PIL on alleged distribution of cash and other freebies at the taxpayers' expenses. Supreme Court asks Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.
11: 57 IST, October 6th 2023
Help Centre and First Aid Camp have been set by TriShakti Corps, Indian Army at Bardang in Sikkim for civilians and stranded tourists.
11: 47 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda arrives in Hyderabad to attend the BJP Telangana State Council meeting. pic.twitter.com/Xh2SImcGiW— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
11: 44 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "...The character of AAP is being shredded now... First, their minister, Satyendar Jain, went to jail on charges of corruption and did not get bail from the court...Then Dy CM Manish Sisodia went to jail... Now, the leader of the… pic.twitter.com/zwsp2oNxVK— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
VIDEO | "The Aam Aadmi Party, which had promised to add ethics and ideals to the Indian politics, has become the most worthless party," says BJP MP @SudhanshuTrived at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/a2nSWTfDFv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2023
11: 40 IST, October 6th 2023
Bombay High Court has started hearing in the Nanded hospital deaths matter. Advocate General Birendra Saraf is representing the Government of Maharashtra.
Bombay High Court asks - There are 97 approved posts of Professors in the Medical College but only 49 are posted there at present. What would you say about that?
Maharashtra Government's lawyer says - Maharashtra Government's Health Services Department is positive about the vacancies and these will be filled by November.
Bombay High Court raised questions about the unavailability of the CEO of Medicine Procurement Board. AG, appearing for Maharashtra Government, said that a person is having an additional charge. HC said that there must be a full-time and independent CEO of the medicine procurement board.
11: 01 IST, October 6th 2023
NewsClick moves Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR, challenging trial court order granting remand to NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Amit Chakravarty for seven days.
Matter mentioned by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal before the bench of Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. The Court agrees to hear the matter today.
10: 58 IST, October 6th 2023
10: 54 IST, October 6th 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE). Union Ministers Nityanand Rai, Aswini Choubey, Arjun Munda, and Devusinh Chauhan as well as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took part in the meeting.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, his… https://t.co/swoHGdT4BK
10: 53 IST, October 6th 2023
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep key lending rate unchanged at fourth consecutive policy meeting on Friday, as widely expected, with investors more focused on the regulator's liquidity management plan amid a resurgence in inflation. Read more
10: 46 IST, October 6th 2023
RBI's BI-Monthly Monetary Policy
- External sector remains imminently manageable
- India is poised to become new growth engine of world
- RBI Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc
- MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level
- Inflation likely to ease in September
- Domestic economy exhibits resilience on back of strong demand
- Private sector capex is gaining ground as suggested by production of capital goods
- RBI Governor says that transmission of 250 basis point repo rate cut is still incomplete.
- RBI retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal at 6.5 pc with risks evenly balanced
- Central bank forecasts retail inflation at 5.4 pc for 2023-24
- Near term inflation to soften on lowering of vegetable price and reduction in cooking gas cylinder rate
- Retail inflation to moderate to 5.2 per cent in next year from the current level of 6.8 per cent, says Das.
10: 37 IST, October 6th 2023
Headline inflation moderated to 4.6% in the first quarter of the current financial year, as compared to 7.3% in the first quarter of last year, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
CPI inflation is projected at 5.4% for 2023-24 with the second quarter at 6.4%, Q3 at 5.6% and Q4 at 5.2%. The risks are evenly balanced, he added.
10: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
"I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police... What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakhs to their families... Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government...," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
10: 28 IST, October 6th 2023
Founder and CEO of Paytm VL Sharma held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in New Delhi. Paytm expressed readiness to undertake the project of connectivity. He also expressed his desire to contribute through his operations to the Gift City becoming a global… pic.twitter.com/NChOrQmdyo— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
10: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
The Income Tax department conducts raids on the brewery owned by DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan and his relative's house for the second day. Two breweries operating in Devariyambakkam and Elayanarvelur areas of Kanchipuram and at his cousin Kuppan's house in Wallajabad are being searched since yesterday. The Income Tax department has been conducting inspections since yesterday morning at 40 places related to DMK MP & Businessman S Jagathrakshakan.
9: 44 IST, October 6th 2023
At least 30 persons were injured and shifted to hospitals following an incident of fire in a building at the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. Many vehicles were burnt to ashes in this fire.
UPDATE | Goregaon Fire | Mumbai: 3 seriously injured patients in the Goregaon fire have been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital for further treatment. https://t.co/fhpmyto77q— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
9: 44 IST, October 6th 2023
The search for the missing Indian Army persons continues. Meanwhile Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and extending communication facility to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim.
The search for the missing Indian Army soldiers continues with the search focussing in the downstream in areas of Teesta Barrage. At the site of incident at Burdang near Singtam, the army vehicles are being dug out and stores being recovered. Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been brought in, to assist in the search operations.
Meanwhile, Troops of TriShakti Corps Indian Army have been able to take account of 1471 tourists present the areas of Lachen/Chatten, Lachung and Chungthang. With the weather improving on 6 Oct, there may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists by Helicopters. The same is being planned jointly by the State Government, Indian Army and Indian Air Force.
Survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic
9: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao participates in the launching of the CM Breakfast Scheme at a Government School in West Marredpally.— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
(Video Source : I&PR Telangana) pic.twitter.com/rUpUU1F1ec
9: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
#WATCH | Sikkim flash floods | Search for the missing Indian Army personnel continues. Meanwhile, Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and extending communication facilities to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim: PRO Defence, Guwahati… https://t.co/ackHKFuVGU pic.twitter.com/6zspsZzCW6— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023
9: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
The Enforcement Directorate sent a summons notice on Friday to Aap MP Sanjay Singh's close associates--Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi, for questioning. Sarvesh Mishra is a staff member of the AAP leader.
ED named Sarvesh Mishra in the now-quashed Delhi excise policy scam and noted that Rs. 2 crore was given to Sarvesh Mishra at Sanjay Singh's house.
