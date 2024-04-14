×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 22:41 IST

India News LIVE: 34 more celebrities come under scanner in Mahadev betting scam case

The BJP on Wednesday triggered a row after it shared a poster on social media depicting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age' avatar of demon king Ravan.

Reported by: Simran Singh
India News Live
List of 34 celebrities in the Mahadev Betting scam case accessed
Akali Dal delegation meets Punjab Governor
Rajasthan to get 3 new districts: Malpura, Sujangarh & Kuchaman City
10: 41 IST, October 6th 2023

34 more celebrities have come under ED scanner in connection with the Mahadev Betting scam case.

  1. Raftaar 
  2. Emcee Deepti Sadhwani 
  3. Sunil Shetty (Reached venue but not appeared)
  4. Sonu Sood (Appeared)
  5. Sanjay Dutt (Appeared)
  6. Hardy Sandhu 
  7. Sunil Grover 
  8. Sonakshi Sinha 
  9. Rashmika Mandanna 
  10. Sara Ali Khan 
  11. Guru Randhawa 
  12. Sukhvinder Singh 
  13. Tiger Shroff 
  14. Kapil Sharma 
  15. Nushrat Barucha 
  16. DJ Chetas
  17. Malaika Arora
  18. Nora Fatehi
  19. Amit Trivedi
  20. Mouni Roy
  21. Aftab Shivdasani
  22. Sophie Chaudhary
  23. Daisy Shah
  24. Urvashi Rautela
  25. Nargis Fakhri
  26. Neha Sharma
  27. Ishita Raj
  28. Shamita Shetty
  29. Preeti Jhangiyani
  30. Sneha Ullal
  31. Sonali Sehgal
  32. Ishita Dutta
  33. Elnaaz
  34. Girogia Adriani (Arbaz Khan's Girlfriend)
3: 45 IST, October 6th 2023

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday met the Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit seeking CBI probe into illegal mining case.

 

3: 07 IST, October 6th 2023

According to public demand and recommendation of high level committee, three new districts will be created in Rajasthan-

1. Malpura

2. Sujangarh

3. Kuchaman City

Now Rajasthan will have 53 districts.

 

3: 03 IST, October 6th 2023

Delhi High Court is hearing the plea filed by NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty seeking to quash the FIR registered by Delhi Police’s special cell under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly receiving money for pro-China propaganda.

2: 36 IST, October 6th 2023
2: 30 IST, October 6th 2023
2: 23 IST, October 6th 2023

Vijayawada ACB reserves order till 9th October in the bail petition of TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the alleged skill development scam.

2: 23 IST, October 6th 2023
2: 13 IST, October 6th 2023
1: 42 IST, October 6th 2023
1: 21 IST, October 6th 2023

Supreme Court issues notice to Bihar Government on the plea relating to caste-based survey in the state and lists the matter for January 2024. Supreme Court refuses to stay the issue arising due to the publishing of data of the caste-based survey in the state.

12: 23 IST, October 6th 2023
12: 17 IST, October 6th 2023
12: 10 IST, October 6th 2023

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to make an assessment of damages caused due to a Glacial Lake outburst Flood (GLOF) leading to a surge in flows in the Teesta river causing a flash flood in Sikkim on October 4: MHA

12: 00 IST, October 6th 2023

Supreme Court issues notice to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Government, Rajasthan Government and Election Commission of India on a PIL on alleged distribution of cash and other freebies at the taxpayers' expenses. Supreme Court asks Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.

11: 57 IST, October 6th 2023

Help Centre and First Aid Camp have been set by TriShakti Corps, Indian Army at Bardang in Sikkim for civilians and stranded tourists.

 

11: 47 IST, October 6th 2023
11: 44 IST, October 6th 2023
11: 40 IST, October 6th 2023

Bombay High Court has started hearing in the Nanded hospital deaths matter. Advocate General Birendra Saraf is representing the Government of Maharashtra.

Bombay High Court asks - There are 97 approved posts of Professors in the Medical College but only 49 are posted there at present. What would you say about that?

Maharashtra Government's lawyer says - Maharashtra Government's Health Services Department is positive about the vacancies and these will be filled by November.

Bombay High Court raised questions about the unavailability of the CEO of Medicine Procurement Board. AG, appearing for Maharashtra Government, said that a person is having an additional charge. HC said that there must be a full-time and independent CEO of the medicine procurement board.

11: 01 IST, October 6th 2023

NewsClick moves Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR, challenging trial court order granting remand to NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR Amit Chakravarty for seven days.

Matter mentioned by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal before the bench of Chief Justice of Delhi High Court. The Court agrees to hear the matter today.

10: 58 IST, October 6th 2023
 

 

10: 54 IST, October 6th 2023
10: 53 IST, October 6th 2023

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep key lending rate unchanged at fourth consecutive policy meeting on Friday, as widely expected, with investors more focused on the regulator's liquidity management plan amid a resurgence in inflation. Read more

10: 46 IST, October 6th 2023

RBI's BI-Monthly Monetary Policy 

  • External sector remains imminently manageable
  • India is poised to become new growth engine of world
  • RBI Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decides to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5 pc
  • MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level
  • Inflation likely to ease in September
  • Domestic economy exhibits resilience on back of strong demand
  • Private sector capex is gaining ground as suggested by production of capital goods
  • RBI Governor says that transmission of 250 basis point repo rate cut is still incomplete.
  • RBI retains GDP growth forecast for current fiscal at 6.5 pc with risks evenly balanced
  • Central bank forecasts retail inflation at 5.4 pc for 2023-24
  • Near term inflation to soften on lowering of vegetable price and reduction in cooking gas cylinder rate
  • Retail inflation to moderate to 5.2 per cent in next year from the current level of 6.8 per cent, says Das.
10: 37 IST, October 6th 2023

Headline inflation moderated to 4.6% in the first quarter of the current financial year, as compared to 7.3% in the first quarter of last year, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

CPI inflation is projected at 5.4% for 2023-24 with the second quarter at 6.4%, Q3 at 5.6% and Q4 at 5.2%. The risks are evenly balanced, he added. 

10: 32 IST, October 6th 2023

"I am continuously talking with Municipal Commissioner and Police... What happened is unfortunate. I express my condolences to those who died. The government will provide monetary help of Rs 5 lakhs to their families... Those who are injured will be given treatment by the government...," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

10: 28 IST, October 6th 2023
10: 13 IST, October 6th 2023

The Income Tax department conducts raids on the brewery owned by DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan and his relative's house for the second day. Two breweries operating in Devariyambakkam and Elayanarvelur areas of Kanchipuram and at his cousin Kuppan's house in Wallajabad are being searched since yesterday. The Income Tax department has been conducting inspections since yesterday morning at 40 places related to DMK MP & Businessman S Jagathrakshakan.

9: 44 IST, October 6th 2023

At least 30 persons were injured and shifted to hospitals following an incident of fire in a building at the Goregaon suburb of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. Many vehicles were burnt to ashes in this fire.

 

9: 44 IST, October 6th 2023

The search for the missing Indian Army persons continues. Meanwhile Indian Army is providing assistance in terms of food, medical aid and extending communication facility to civilians and tourists stranded in North Sikkim.

The search for the missing Indian Army soldiers continues with the search focussing in the downstream in areas of Teesta Barrage. At the site of incident at Burdang near Singtam, the army vehicles are being dug out and stores being recovered. Additional resources in terms of teams of TMR (Tiranga Mountain Rescue), tracker dogs, special radars have been  brought in, to assist in the search operations.

Meanwhile, Troops of TriShakti Corps Indian Army have been able to take account of 1471 tourists present the areas of Lachen/Chatten, Lachung and Chungthang. With the weather improving on 6 Oct, there may be a window of opportunity for evacuation of stranded tourists by  Helicopters. The same is being planned jointly by the State Government, Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Survey is being carried out by all agencies to assess the damage and plan restoration of road connectivity. The road link between Singtam and Burdang has been restored with the clearing of a single lane for vehicular traffic

9: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
9: 32 IST, October 6th 2023
9: 32 IST, October 6th 2023

The Enforcement Directorate sent a summons notice on Friday to Aap MP Sanjay Singh's close associates--Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi, for questioning. Sarvesh Mishra is a staff member of the AAP leader.

ED named Sarvesh Mishra in the now-quashed Delhi excise policy scam and noted that Rs. 2 crore was given to Sarvesh Mishra at Sanjay Singh's house.

 

 

 

