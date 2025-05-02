Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE

Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan in Five Sectors Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE/Representational image | Image: File photo

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in five sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas. Responding to the provocation, Indian Army troops retaliated in a calibrated and proportionate manner. This marks the 22nd ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last eight days, escalating tensions along the border.

Stay Tuned to Delhi for More LIVE Updates.