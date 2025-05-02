Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in five sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas. Responding to the provocation, Indian Army troops retaliated in a calibrated and proportionate manner. This marks the 22nd ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last eight days, escalating tensions along the border.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a preliminary investigation report on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, revealing a deep-rooted conspiracy involving Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, the ISI, and the Pakistan Army. The report names two Pakistani terrorists—Hashim Musa and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai—who were reportedly in constant touch with handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and received direct instructions from across the border.
India is set to host the first-ever Global Media Dialogue (GMD) today in Mumbai, as part of the WAVES 2025 initiative. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, with support from the Ministry of External Affairs.
Delegates from over 60 countries—including the UK, Japan, Russia, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia—are attending the dialogue. Many are participating at the ministerial or senior official level, showing the importance of this global media platform.
The Global Media Dialogue aims to build international cooperation in the media and entertainment sector. Key discussions will focus on sharing best practices, aligning policies, exchanging talent, and developing skills across countries.
A major highlight of the event will be the signing of the ‘WAVES Declaration’—a joint commitment by participating nations to strengthen global cooperation in media and entertainment.
With its rapidly growing media industry and strong creative ecosystem, India is taking a leadership role in these discussions. The dialogue will explore how media influences societies, economies, and global relations, especially in an age of digital transformation.
Topics like new technologies, changing content trends, and cross-border storytelling will be discussed during the open sessions.
On the sidelines of the event, India is also holding bilateral meetings with over 10 countries, including the UK, Russia, Indonesia, Kenya, Bhutan, and Egypt. India is also engaging with global organisations like the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), reflecting its commitment to building strong international partnerships.
Senior Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan, will address the event.
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Pakistan) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has launched a strong attack on Pakistan's military establishment, questioning its India-centric approach and calling for a shift towards political and economic reforms to address national challenges.
Addressing a gathering, Rehman said Pakistan cannot move forward unless the military strategy is balanced with political wisdom and economic planning. He particularly criticised the country’s handling of relations with Afghanistan, saying Islamabad had failed to engage diplomatically even with the Taliban government, which had the potential to be pro-Pakistan.
Citing historical context, Rehman said, “From King Zahir Shah to Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan has always had pro-India governments. Now, even the Taliban regime shows signs of leaning towards India. We had a golden chance to bring them closer through diplomacy, but we pushed them away.”
Rehman warned that continuing to see foreign relations only through a military lens would harm Pakistan’s long-term interests. “There are long lines of freight vehicles stuck on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Public property is being wasted. This is the result of wrong policies,” he added.
Pakistan's envoy to the US has urged President Donald Trump to help ease tensions with India as he simultaneously strives to solve conflicts in Europe and West Asia, Newsweek reported.
Pakistan's Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh said that for a president "who is standing for peace in the world as a pronounced objective during this administration”, there was no “higher or flashier flash point” than Kashmir.
His remark comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a Jaisalmer resident, Pathan Khan, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an official release said.
As per an official release, authorities stated that the accused Pathan Khan visited Pakistan in 2013 and came in contact with officers of the Intelligence Agency of Pakistan.
The man was detained about a month ago and has been questioned since then. He was formally arrested on May 1 2025.
A case has been registered against the Pathan Khan under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
