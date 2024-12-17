Published 06:46 IST, December 17th 2024
One Nation, One Election Bill to be Tabled in Lok Sabha Today | LIVE
The BJP-led central government will table the contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today at 12 Noon, a government statement said.
The government has announced that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to introduce two significant bills in the Lok Sabha Today. These include the ONOP Bill, officially titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.
Ahead of the bill's tabling, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to all Lok Sabha MPs for today's session.
Live Blog
07:48 IST, December 17th 2024
Delhi: Man finds wife with her lover, beats him to death
A man killed down his wife's lover after he found the two together in his house, Delhi Police said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Ajmat has been apprehended by the police.
Information was received at Shastri Park police station after which the police team reached the spot.
The victim was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He was not in a position to provide any statement at that time.
07:45 IST, December 17th 2024
Fishermen released from Sri Lankan prison, arrive at Chennai airport
07:43 IST, December 17th 2024
NIA arrests key ulfa (I) operative in Guwahati
07:02 IST, December 17th 2024
Layer of fog covered parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 7°C
06:50 IST, December 17th 2024
NSA Doval to visit China this week to hold SR dialogue with Wang Yi
After a gap of five years, India and China will hold the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question in Beijing on Wednesday and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will lead the Indian delegation at the talks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), making the announcement on the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue, said the two sides will discuss the management of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and explore a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to the boundary question.
06:45 IST, December 17th 2024
GRAP Stage 4 curbs invoked in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'
The Centre's air quality panel for Delhi-NCR on Monday imposed the strictest Stage 4 curbs under the winter air pollution control plan, including a ban on all construction activities, as the region's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' due to unfavourable weather conditions.
Stage 4 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for winters also include a ban on the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi and mandatory shifting of school classes, except those for X and XII, to hybrid mode.
Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), which was 379 at 4 pm, breached the 400 mark around 10 pm amid extremely calm wind conditions and the buildup of an inversion layer, which adversely affects the vertical mixing height – the height up to which pollutants can disperse.
Updated 07:48 IST, December 17th 2024