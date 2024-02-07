India News LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone of new school buildings in Kirari, Sector-41 Rohini on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, CM Kejriwal said that even if agencies put him in jail, schools will be built and people will continue to get free treatment.

"The central government spends only 4% of the national budget on schools and hospitals. Whereas the Delhi government spends 40% of its budget every year on schools and hospitals... Today all agencies are after us. Manish Sisodia's fault is that he was building good schools. Satyendr Jain's fault is that he was getting good hospitals and mohalla clinics built. Had Manish Sisodia not been working for the betterment of school infrastructure, he would not have been arrested. They created all sorts of conspiracies, but couldn't deter us..." said Arvind Kejriwal.