Published 22:07 IST, October 7th 2024
India-Maldives Ink Currency Swap Pact During Muizzu's Build-Up Ties Visit To New Delhi
The Maldivian president is known to have a soft corner for China and had chosen Turkey for his first overseas visit after being elected to the top post.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi and President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during joint presser in New Delhi | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
22:07 IST, October 7th 2024