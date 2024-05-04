Advertisement

Bhopal, Mar 28 (PTI) Union Minister L Murugan has said India was marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by feeling proud of its history, culture and values.

Speaking at the concluding function of a film festival here on Sunday night, he said under the PM "Bharat is finding its voice" and the country's achievements are no longer ignored.

"This is a new India that does not shy away from feeling proud of its history, its values, culture, community bonding and society," the Union minister said.

He said cinema is a very impactful medium and this increased the responsibility of filmmakers manifold, adding that the NDA government under PM Modi had worked relentlessly since 2014 to help the film industry in the country to grow and have wider reach. PTI LAL BNM BNM BNM