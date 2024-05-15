Updated May 15th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
India Meteorological Department Predicts Monsoon to Hit Kerala by May 31 - Details Inside
The India Meteorological Department stated that the southwest monsoon rain is expected to arrive in Kerala by May 31.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department stated that the southwest monsoon rain is expected to arrive in Kerala by May 31.
The monsoon will strike Kerala on May 31, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Advertisement
Monsoon arrival over Kerala marks the advance of the southwest monsoon across the Indian mainland, and it is an important sign of the transition from hot and dry to rainy season.
As the monsoon moves south, relief from sweltering summer heat is expected in the districts across Kerala.
Advertisement
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated, "This is not early. It's approaching usual date, because the normal date for commencement of monsoon over Kerala is June 1."
Last year's monsoon season began on June 8, four days later than expected.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 15th, 2024 at 22:02 IST