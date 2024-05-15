IMD: Monsoon to hit Kerala by May 31 | Image:PTI

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department stated that the southwest monsoon rain is expected to arrive in Kerala by May 31.

Monsoon arrival over Kerala marks the advance of the southwest monsoon across the Indian mainland, and it is an important sign of the transition from hot and dry to rainy season.

As the monsoon moves south, relief from sweltering summer heat is expected in the districts across Kerala.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated, "This is not early. It's approaching usual date, because the normal date for commencement of monsoon over Kerala is June 1."

Last year's monsoon season began on June 8, four days later than expected.

