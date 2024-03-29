Advertisement

India News LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will issue a video statement at noon today. This comes as the jailed CM will stay in custody till Monday, April 1. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates:

A case has been booked against former minister and BRS working president KTR in Hanmakonda for making comments against CM Revanth Reddy. The Congress leader in the complaint stated that misleading and baseless allegations are being made by KTR and disrupting peace and security.

After the I-T Department on Friday issued a demand notice worth Rs 1,700 crore to Congress, the party leader Ajay Maken held a press conference. During the media address, the party alleged that "Congress has been made financially weak and that old cases are being used to harass the party." He added, “We have analysed all violations of the BJP using the same parameters they used to analyse our violations... BJP has a penalty of Rs 4600 crore. The income Tax department should raise a demand from the BJP for the payment of this amount…”

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday issued a video statement stating a WhatsApp number for people. She said, “...We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number…My husband true patriot. The way he put his stand in court requires lot of courage.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal issues a video statement; issues a WhatsApp number for people.



She says, "...We are starting a drive from today - Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number..."

A day after the NIA managed to arrest the key conspirator of the Bengaluru cafe blast case Muzzammil Shariff Pasha, has been sent to 7-day custody.

#BREAKING | NIA gets 7-day custody of #RameshwaramCafeBlast mastermind Muzammil Shareef who also provided logistical support to the bomber



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#BengaluruCafeBlast #RameshwaramCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/MwaaAfMm8V — Republic (@republic)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal to issue a video statement at noon today.

'ED Wants AAP's Lok Sabha Strategy': During a press conference on Friday, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's LOK Sabha poll strategy details by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone. "They want it because they will find in it details of AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with INDIA bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy," she said. This comes as Kejriwal, who the central probe agency arrested will remain in custody till April 1.

The Income Tax Department on Friday issued a demand notice of Rs 1,700 crore to the Indian National Congress. The demand notice is in link with the assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21. It also includes penalty and interest, as per sources.

