Updated March 28th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal to Be Produced Before Delhi Court Today

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal to Be Produced Before Delhi Court Today | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
India News LIVE: In today's news Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a Delhi Court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the central government has revised MGNREGA Wages. The Central government has extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, declaring them as 'disturbed area' fora period of six months with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

  • Former Congress MP Ramasubbu files nomination after he was denied ticket from Tirunelveli seat
  • Centre Revises MGNREGA Wages
     
  • Delhi's Max Temp Likely to Settle Around 37 Degrees Celsius

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am. The department has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

  • Jagan Mohan Reddy Destroyed Irrigation Sector in Rayalaseema: Chandrababu Naidu


TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely destroyed the irrigation sector in the Rayalaseema region of the state. Naidu alleged that water was not supplied to even a single acre in the past five years and claimed that Reddy encouraged the free flow of spurious liquor, ganja (marijuana) and other drugs in every village of Rayalaseema.

  • Centre Extends AFSPA in 8 Districts, 21 Police Stations of Nagaland for 6 Months Declaring Them as 'disturbed Area'
     

The Central government has extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, declaring them as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

