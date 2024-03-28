Advertisement

India News LIVE: In today's news Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a Delhi Court on Thursday. Meanwhile, the central government has revised MGNREGA Wages. The Central government has extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, declaring them as 'disturbed area' fora period of six months with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Holds Press Conference

#WATCH | Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Three of our Punjab MLAs held a press conference there...They said that not only these three but a majority of our MLAs received phone calls wherein they were lured to join the BJP. I think what Arvind Kejriwal was…

CBI to Seek Custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal After ED

#BREAKING | #DelhiLiquorPolicyCase: Arvind Kejriwal faces mounting trouble, CBI is all set to seek custody of the Delhi CM after ED



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8

AAP Workers Protesting Against Kejriwal's Arrest Detained by Police

AAP workers who were protesting and distributing leaflets against the ED arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the ITO Delhi Metro Station, were detained by police.

TMC's Mahua Moitra Skip ED Summons Today

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has said she will campaign in her Krishnanagar constituency on Thursday, giving a miss to the Enforcement Directorate summons that asked her to appear for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.

Former Congress MP Ramasubbu files nomination after he was denied ticket from Tirunelveli seat

Centre Revises MGNREGA Wages



The Centre notifies the latest revision in MGNREGA wages

Delhi's Max Temp Likely to Settle Around 37 Degrees Celsius

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am. The department has predicted generally cloudy sky with possibility of drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi HC to Hear PIL Seeking Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation

#BREAKING | #DelhiLiquorPolicyCase: Continuance of Kejriwal has degraded the credibility and image of the govt of the NCT of Delhi: PIL seeking removal of Delhi CM filed, Delhi HC to hear case today



Tune in for latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8

Jagan Mohan Reddy Destroyed Irrigation Sector in Rayalaseema: Chandrababu Naidu



TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely destroyed the irrigation sector in the Rayalaseema region of the state. Naidu alleged that water was not supplied to even a single acre in the past five years and claimed that Reddy encouraged the free flow of spurious liquor, ganja (marijuana) and other drugs in every village of Rayalaseema.

Centre Extends AFSPA in 8 Districts, 21 Police Stations of Nagaland for 6 Months Declaring Them as 'disturbed Area'



The Central government has extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act,1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, declaring them as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier.

Arvind Kejriwal Likely to Be Produced Before Delhi Court on Thursday