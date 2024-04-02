×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:08 IST

Ramdev Likely to Appear Before SC in Patanjali Misleading ADs Case | LIVE

Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on 2 April 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Baba Ramdev
Baba Ramdev | Image:Facebook
India News LIVE: In today's latest news, Ramdev Baba is expected to appear in the Supreme Court today in Patanjali's advertisement misleading case. In other news, Hindu devotees on Tuesday morning proceeded towards the Bhojshala complex in huge numbers to offer prayers. Several people were killed and injured in road accidents in UP's Chitrakoot and Tamil Nadu's Trichy. Stay tuned in with Republic:

  • Atishi Makes Big Revelations in Excise Policy Case 
  • Yoga guru Ramdev is likely to appear in person in the Supreme Court today over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements". The apex court during the last hearing severely criticised Ramdev's Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and instructed the yoga guru and company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court today.
  • Several Hindu devotees proceed towards the Bhojshala Complex to offer prayers. As per the arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque, ANI reported. 

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Advertisement

