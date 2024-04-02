Advertisement

India News LIVE: In today's latest news, Ramdev Baba is expected to appear in the Supreme Court today in Patanjali's advertisement misleading case. In other news, Hindu devotees on Tuesday morning proceeded towards the Bhojshala complex in huge numbers to offer prayers. Several people were killed and injured in road accidents in UP's Chitrakoot and Tamil Nadu's Trichy. Stay tuned in with Republic:

Yoga guru Ramdev is likely to appear in person in the Supreme Court today over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements". The apex court during the last hearing severely criticised Ramdev's Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and instructed the yoga guru and company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court today.

Several Hindu devotees proceed towards the Bhojshala Complex to offer prayers. As per the arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Hindu devotees proceed towards the Bhojshala Complex to offer prayers



