India News LIVE: In today's latest news, yog guru Ramdev appeared before the Supreme Court today in Patanjali's advertisement misleading case. In other news, Hindu devotees on Tuesday morning proceeded towards the Bhojshala complex in huge numbers to offer prayers. Several people were killed and injured in road accidents in UP's Chitrakoot and Tamil Nadu's Trichy. Stay tuned in with Republic:

AAP MLAs converge at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to meet his wife Sunita Kejriwal

UP: Ex-SP MLA Booked, Brother Held in Land Grabbing Case

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Arif Anwar Hashmi has been booked while his brother was arrested for allegedly grabbing government land here, police said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Arvind Singh said that a 730-sq metre land located next to the Sadullanagar police station was grabbed by Hashmi, the former MLA from Utraula seat, and his brother Maroof on June 27, 2013 using forged documents. A complaint was received regarding the matter and the allegation was found to be true in the probe.

8 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

In a major anti-insurgency operation, eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said. Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19. The gunfight took place at around 6 am in a forest near Lendra village under Gangaloor police station area, when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Delhi Liquorgate Probe: Manish Sisodia Produced at Delhi Court



EC Issues Notice to Siddaramaiah's Son Over His Remarks on Amit Shah

The Enforcement Directorate (EC) has issued notice to Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra over his remarks on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A few days ago BJP had filed a complaint with the EC against yYathindra for calling Amit Shah a goon and a rowdy.

AAP’s Growth is Organic, BJP is Scared of AAP, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses Press Conference

Patanjali Misleading Ads Case: Ramdev Tenders Unconditional Apology Before Supreme Court

Yoga Guru Ramdev tenders unconditional apology before Supreme Court for violating the apex court's order for misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products. Advocate says Ramdev and Balkrishna wanted to apologise in person and the person is present in the court.

Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing in the misleading advertisement case filed against the Patanjali Ayurveda. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna are in the Supreme Court pursuant to the summons issued to them to appear in person in the case



Ramdev Arrives in Supreme Court

Atishi Makes Big Revelations in Excise Policy Case

Yoga guru Ramdev is likely to appear in person in the Supreme Court today over Patanjali Ayurved's "misleading advertisements". The apex court during the last hearing severely criticised Ramdev's Patanjali for failing to obey its directives and instructed the yoga guru and company's Managing Director Balkrishna to be personally present before the court today.

Several Hindu devotees proceed towards the Bhojshala Complex to offer prayers. As per the arrangement in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays from sunrise to sunset while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays from 1 pm to 3 pm. For Hindus, the Bhojshala Complex is a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while for Muslims, it is the site of the Kamal Maula mosque, ANI reported.

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Hindu devotees proceed towards the Bhojshala Complex to offer prayers



